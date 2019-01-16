SEBRING — A former Sebring High School paraprofessional and coach faces sanctions against his educator’s certificate for sending inappropriate messages to a student, according to an administrative complaint going before the Education Practices Commission on Jan. 22.
The complaint against Maurice Williams states he sent inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old student including discussing women in an inappropriate manner and using inappropriate words.
The complaint blocked out the school year, but did include an example of the profanity used by Williams.
As a result of Williams’ conduct, “his effectiveness as a school board employee was reduced in that respondent’s principal felt she could no longer trust him with students, to be a positive role model or to advise students in a professional, adult manner,” the complaint shows. The principal recommended William’s termination and he resigned in lieu of termination.
The School Board of Highlands County, at its Oct. 11, 2016 meeting, approved Williams’ resignation with prejudice from his paraprofessional position effective Oct. 4, 2016.
He was terminated as a Sebring High girls’ assistant cheerleading coach effective Sept. 29, 2016.
Then Human Resources Director Andrew Lethbridge said the Williams’ matter would have been brought to the principal’s attention as a violation of the district’s policy concerning communication between an adult and a minor.
Evidence would have shown there was “too casual of a relationship” than should be expected between a student and adult, he said. “We have very strict MIS [Management Information Systems] guidelines as far as communications and what they should be between staff members and students.”
The complaint states the Education Practices Commission can impose sanctions on the respondent’s educator’s certificate including: a period of probation, suspension up to five years and revocation for up to 10 years or permanently.
