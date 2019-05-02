SEBRING — SunTrust Bank at 1901 U.S. 27 South, also known as the midtown branch, will soon be razed to the ground. The bank was the scene of a mass shooting on Jan. 23, in which five women were killed.
Four women — Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, and Ana Pinon-Williams — were bank employees and one was a bank customer, Cynthia Watson.
Friends, family and residents who never met the women turned the site into a makeshift memorial. After the shooting, hundreds of flowers, dozens of crosses, pictures, cards and candles line the sidewalks at the north entrance of the bank.
The bank has been closed since the tragedy and SunTrust decided not to reopen the branch. Originally the bank was supposed to have come down sometime in April. The process seems to be progressing now.
“We continue to work closely with local officials and community leaders to evaluate options for the site that will benefit the Sebring community and honor the lives of the five women we lost on Jan. 23, 2019,” said Kyle Terrance, SunTrust spokesman. “More immediately, we are in the process of preparing the building for demolition, which we expect to take place within the next few weeks.”
On Wednesday, a chain link fence with an opaque material went up in order to keep the public safe, according Terrance.
Many have expressed concern about respecting the mementos at the memorial site. As of Wednesday, items were no longer at the site.
“We have offered the memorial items to the victims’ families, and we’re in the process of carefully gathering all remaining mementos to store for safekeeping,” Terrance said.
Terrance also promised to keep the community abreast on decisions about the donation of the property and how it will be used in the future.
The Sebring Strong Survivors Fund will be used to support the families of the shooting victims. The application deadline for those who are eligible was last month.
In a public meeting in March to discuss the proposed protocol for eligibility and distribution of funds, the steering committee heard impassioned pleas from friends and former co-workers to include the manager of the bank who had been on vacation the day of the shooting. After promising to take the matter into consideration, the fund administrator and the fund steering committee voted in a subsequent meeting to expand eligibility to full-time employees of the Sebring Midtown branch.
“In addition to other support provided by SunTrust for the victims’ families and survivors of the Jan. 23 tragedy, the Sebring Strong Survivors Fund was formed to provide financial assistance to those directly impacted by the shooting,” Terrance said. “We saw an outpouring of support from SunTrust teammates, local businesses, nonprofits and individual donors across the country who contributed more than $632,000 to this fund, which closed on April 26.
“In terms of next steps, the fund administrator and the fund steering committee will meet to determine the final disbursements for the eligible applicants,” he said.
“Out of respect for the privacy of the immediate family members of the victims and the survivors of the Jan. 23 tragedy, further details on the disbursements will not be made public,” Terrance said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I was hoping they may leave the site as a memorial. A reminder of how evil people can be and that a smaller community is not always safer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.