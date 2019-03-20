SEBRING — A former physical education teacher and coach at a private Christian school who was arrested in January on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student faces additional charges after three more victims have been identified by authorities.
Also, the suspect should not have been employed as a teacher after his educator’s certificate had been revoked by the state in March 2016 for a period of five years.
Jack Charles Howard III was 27 at the time of his arrest on Jan. 9 on one count of lewd and lascivious behavior against a minor who was between 12 and 16 years of age at the time.
Howard was a physical education teacher and coach at Heartland Christian Academy, a private K-12 school in Sebring with 250 students. His employment at the academy was terminated following his arrest.
Additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery were filed on Feb. 7.
Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart said Tuesday there is a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16. The incidents occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019.
As previously reported, Howard was hired at Heartland Christian Academy in August 2018 as a physical education teacher and coach.
Lenhart could not provide additional details on the time of day and circumstances related to the charges against Howard.
Howard entered a plea of “not guilty” on Jan. 14 to the initial charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He entered a plea of “not guilty” on Feb. 18 on the subsequent four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery.
Howard was released on bond after his initial arrest on Jan. 9 and then released on Feb. 8 after posting a $105,000 bond following his Feb. 7 arrest on the additional charges.
As previously noted, Howard’s educator’s certificate had been revoked.
The State of Florida Education Practices Commission issued a final order on Feb. 26, 2016 accepting a settlement agreement with Howard.
The commission’s administrative complaint stated that Howard was a substitute teacher in the Highlands County School District when around 2 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2014, he had sexual intercourse with a female teacher on campus in an area that was accessible to students.
He was terminated from his teaching position with the district as a result of his conduct, the complaint noted.
According to the settlement agreement, Howard agreed to accept a five-year revocation of his Florida educator’s certificate. His Department of Education certification was in the area of athletic coaching.
Heartland Christian Academy Director Rebekah Kogelschatz could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
Concerning Howard’s charges from his employment at Heartland Christian Academy, a pretrial hearing before Judge Peter Estrada is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.
Howard is being represented by Sebring attorney “Buddy” Gissendanner.
Lenhart said these cases usually take a long time because of the possible prison time. His attorney will probably do depositions and do a lot of investigations so it will likely take a year.
The maximum prison time for each of the five lewd and lascivious charges, which are second-degree felonies, is 15 years for a total of 75 years plus the one year for the battery charge, she said. The minimum, if found guilty on all counts, would be 21 years and three months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.