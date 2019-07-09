FORT MEADE — Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 29-year-old Marvin McCalebb Jr., of Sycamore Street in Fort Meade, on Tuesday, June 25.
McCalebb is being charged with one count written threat to kill (a second-degree felony), one count use of two-way communication device to commit a felony (a third-degree felony), and one count each possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, after McCalebb posted threats on his Facebook page to kill a PCSO deputy sheriff and/or his family members.
According to the affidavit, the suspect’s public Facebook page contained photos of him wearing a homemade T-shirt that says “I kill cops” on it, along with the following messages:
“If you get me a .357, I’ll sneak up behind [victim’s name] and blow his head off from the back and he’ll never see me coming. [expletive]! He’s a target tho, and I’ll [expletive] up all My Targets! [Victim’s name] you’re already dead. You just don’t know it yet. But in Good Time, Pig! I’ll be at your house to deal with you and your family! Just wait, I’ll see you soon!”
Another post read: “Well I can’t wear this shirt anymore because of My Design on it. Pigs will try to [expletive] with me over My Shirt and I’ll cut pork chops from them too. All I can say is [expletive] try me!”
According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy sheriff mentioned in the post has a well-founded fear that the suspect would figure out where he lives, and where his family members live, and would carry out the credible threat. The deputy has only had minor dealings with McCalebb while patrolling, and recognized him but otherwise does not know why his name was mentioned in the post.
When deputies arrived to speak with McCalebb, he said he assumed they were there to talk about his shirt. After placing him under arrest, they located a pocketknife in his pocket with marijuana residue on it.
“This suspect has been arrested before for making threats against law enforcement — he received probation,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “One would think he would learn that it’s a felony to threaten to kill a cop. This is a dangerous job, and we appreciate the people in our community who support us, and who saw something, and said something.”
