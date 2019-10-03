By MARC VALERO
AVON PARK — The framework is up on one of the three primary structures of the Nucor Florida steel mill that is being built just north of the county line off U.S. 27.
The $240 million steel rebar production facility will create about 250 new high-paying jobs, according to Nucor.
Nucor Florida Controller Corey Allain said the project is moving ahead really well.
The framework is up for the finished goods building, he said. Most of the foundation work is in or ongoing for the production building.
Work is expected to start on the administration building in the next two weeks, Allain said. The completion date for the steel mill is in the end of the third quarter of 2020.
Concerning the City of Avon Park, Allain said, “We expect to continue to have a good working relationship and they [Avon Park] are working on bringing the water and sewer lines out to the site. The expected start of that construction is in October.”
