SEBRING — School starts in less than a month on Aug. 12 and it is still not known who will be principal of Fred Wild Elementary School.
The School Board of Highlands County had four applicants after it initially advertised the opening after Fred Wild Elementary Principal Jeannie Inagawa chose to resign to move to Georgia with family.
The applicants included three assistant principals from within the district and one outside applicant.
No one was selected for the position, which was re-advertised starting June 28 with a closing date of July 12.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Monday that Megan Moesching applied for the position on Friday. She is currently the assistant principal at Park Elementary School. Before coming to Highlands, Moesching was an assistant principal in Charlotte County.
Prior to Moesching’s application, Lethbridge said the district had no qualified applicants who applied for the position when it was re-advertised.
Highlands News-Sun could not reach Superintendent Brenda Longshore for comment to find out if Moesching will be interviewed and then a recommendation made among Moesching and the four previous applicants.
Also, the district continues to advertise for teachers with eight openings at both the elementary and middle school level and three openings at high schools. There are eight school support openings and other support employee positions.
The district will have its New Teacher Orientation on July 29 and 30 at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
Just hire Burke! She’s qualified and is already assistant principal there. This is not right just throwing a new principal into a school with less than 30 days to prep for a new school year. 😏
