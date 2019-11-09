By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Young voices sang and spoke from the heart Friday at Fred Wild Elementary School of their appreciation of the freedoms they have in the U.S.A. thanks to the veterans who served their country.
The songs included: “We Are American Everyday,” “Star Spangled Banner,” “We Celebrate America,” “For the Good of the Many,” and “This Flag We Fly.”
Student speakers included: Landree Brown, Camyra Mack, Leandra Gonzalez, Jesus Moreno, Elizabeth Ruiz, David Tapia, Dianna Cullifer, Krystal Rose, Mailia LaBoo and Rhianna Millien.
U.S. Navy veteran Erik Christensen told the students they are fortunate and very blessed to be citizens of the U.S.A. because the military made this country strong. Everyone should recognize those who gave their time so they can live in freedom.
Those in uniform have to ready at a moment’s notice to face danger in the military and be ready to lay down their life for the benefit of the nation, he said.
“God bless the United Sates and all its veterans,” Christensen said in closing.
The Sebring High School Air Force JROTC offered the Presentation of Colors.
