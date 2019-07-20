SEBRING — Megan Moesching, a Sebring native who was the assistant principal at Park Elementary School, is the new principal of Fred Wild Elementary School.
In a recent email announcement to administrators and School Board members, Superintendent Brenda Longshore stated, “I am pleased to announce that Megan Moesching has been chosen as the new principal of Fred Wild Elementary. She will assume the role immediately for the 2019-2020 school year.”
The School Board of Highlands County had four applicants after it initially advertised the opening after Fred Wild Elementary School Principal Jeannie Inagawa chose to resign to move to Georgia with family.
No one was selected for the position, which was re-advertised with a closing date of July 12.
Moesching was the only qualified applicant from the re-advertising of the principal position. She was an assistant principal in Charlotte County prior to coming to Park Elementary School.
“Being a Sebring native, I attended Sun ‘n Lake Elementary, Hill-Gustat Middle School and Sebring High School,” Moesching said Friday. “My grandfather, John C. Freeland, was the principal at Sebring High School many years ago and I have several family members who currently work for Highlands County School Board.”
This will be her second year with the Highlands District.
“I worked in Charlotte County for four years: two as a third-grade teacher and team leader and two years as an assistant principal,” Moesching said. “I also worked in Alachua County for five years as a kindergarten and first-grade teacher.”
She attended the University of Florida and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree, as well as a master’s degree in elementary education. She received her master’s in educational leadership from the University of West Florida.
Personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board of Highlands County.
The School Board of Highlands County is advertising (internally) for Moesching’s replacement at Park Elementary School with the assistant principal position having a closing date of Tuesday, July 23.
