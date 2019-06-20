SEBRING — Free lunch for every K-12 public school student is a possibility with The School Board of Highlands County considering participation in a program targeting high-poverty communities.
The agenda for Tuesday’s School Board meeting shows a recommendation to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.
According to a summary of the program, the Community Eligibility Provision allows schools and school districts in high-poverty communities to serve meals at no cost to all students through the existing National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs, without requiring schools to collect paper applications for free or reduced-price eligibility.
This allows school staff to focus more on providing nutritious meals to students and less on collecting cumbersome paperwork.
School Board Director of Food & Nutrition Tim Thompson said Wednesday, if approved by the School Board, “Instead of doing free and reduced applications, the entire county would have free lunch,” in addition to the already free breakfast.
Schools are eligible for the program if 40% or more of its students qualify for free meals from an outside provision (not the district’s free/reduced application), such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) Program, Thompson said. The district has around 60% of its students qualifying for free meals from an outside program.
The district’s participation in this program would not negatively affect the quality of the meals.
“Actually, we are hoping it may give us an opportunity to increase the quality of our foods a little bit,” Thompson said.
Since free and reduced, and paid meals will no longer be stigmatized, the hope is the meal service (student participation) will expand to improve the district’s buying power, he said. The district is constantly trying to improve the products it purchases.
“We are hoping to improve regardless of what we are doing,” Thompson said.
The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) has been available to schools and districts in select states since 2010 and nationwide since 2014.
In fall 2018, Florida school districts were surveyed about their familiarity/participation with the CEP program.
A sampling of the survey results showed that all the schools in Calhoun, Gadsden and Putnam counties participated in the program and other counties reported partial participation: Lee County – 83 out of 120 schools; Orange County – 101 out of 213 schools; and Pinellas County – 74 out of 149 schools.
Instead of being reimbursed on a per-meal served basis, schools are reimbursed for these meals using a formula based upon the number of students eligible for other means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
