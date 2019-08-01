SEBRING — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants her department taken off the state’s appeal of a ruling that struck down penalties for local governments’ gun regulations.
“It’s a different world now,” Fried said in reference to the 2011 law that threatened penalties on local elected leaders for enacting gun regulations in their communities that would be stricter than those of the federal or state government.
The ruling, handed down last week by Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, found that the 2011 penalties law was unconstitutional.
Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a notice late Tuesday that the state will appeal the ruling. The notice of appeal has a hold on Dodson’s ruling.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services handles concealed-weapons licensing in the state. Fried noted in conference call with media Wednesday that her predecessor Adam Putnam was named in the lawsuit against preemptive law and called the appeal “a waste of taxpayer money and time” and “the wrong direction” for Florida.
Lawsuit
The lawsuit was filed in April 2018 after a mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 people and injured 17 others.
The school shooting led to widespread calls for gun-control measures, including calls for cities and counties to act.
However, since 1987, Florida has had what is known as a “preemption” law that prevents local governments from passing gun regulations that are stricter than state firearms laws.
In 2011, lawmakers passed another measure to add a series of steps designed to prevent local governments and officials from violating the 1987 law, including imposing penalties of up to $5,000 against officials and potential removal from office.
The law also allowed individuals and groups that successfully challenged local government gun laws to receive damages up to $100,000 and attorney fees.
“When elected, I said the NRA’s control over this office is over,” Fried said Wednesday. “It’s time to let our communities move forward.”
Legislator
Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, said most of the student body of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School lived in his home city.
When he met with students and family of those killed, he said, “The only response of students was, ‘Do something. Just do something.’”
Daley called it “Unconscionable” to threaten to remove people from office, fine them or punish them in any other way for voting to do what their constituents want or even just talking about it.
“The appeal shows that the NRA has more influence than the 412 municipalities in this state,” Daley said.
Mayor
Rick Kriseman, mayor of St. Petersburg, said the state’s decision to appeal was “not a surprising one.”
However, he echoed the ruling that the legislation is unconstitutional, and encouraged press to investigate how many taxpayer dollars will be or have been wasted to fight for such legislation that has been declared unconstitutional.
The biggest problem for regulation in St. Petersburg, he said, is backyard gun ranges.
“There was a time when backyard gun ranges started popping up,” Kriseman said. “That’s not a problem in a rural area where your nearest neighbor is a mile away.”
It’s a big problem, he said, in urban and suburban areas where neighbors are hundreds of feet apart.
When asked, if his city is no longer liable, would he want to enact reforms, he said they would take action against a man setting up a backyard gun range.
Father
Fred Guttenberg, activist against gun violence, also joined Fried on Wednesday’s conference call.
His 14-year-old daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.
His son, also a student at the school, ran from the shooting to meet him at a nearby store.
“I don’t need to be political,” Guttenberg said to others on the conference call. “I’m in a really p—d-off mood.”
He called the appeal part of a movement to “go after some of the gains made in this state” since the Parkland shooting.
“I am the poster child for what can go wrong when laws fail. I am the poster child for when law enforcement doesn’t have the tools to do their job or won’t do their job,” Guttenberg said, referring to a deputy’s hesitation to enter the high school and engage the shooter.
He said the 2011 law has no legal precedent and this most recent ruling shows that it does not hold up to judicial review. It’s only purpose, he said, was to weaken the ability for local government to combat gun violence.
“We are responsible for keeping our citizens safe. We are closest to our citizens and communities,” Guttenberg said. “There’s only one organizing force behind what the attorney general is doing this week: That is the NRA.”
Guttenberg said gun lobbyists see Florida as “ground zero” in a fight on gun regulation.
Mother
Nancy Fry, Florida Volunteer Leader for Moms Demand Action, was also on the call.
She said the grassroots movement fighting for public safety measures to protect people from gun violence has grown out of a “crisis” where 2,500 die each year in Florida from gun violence.
Local officials have declined to even bring forward gun binding resolution in fear of sanction under the law, she said.
“As the first national ruling of its kind, this is not just a landmark for Florida’s cities but for cities all over the country that want to protect their citizens,” Fry said.
She hoped Gov. Ron DeSantis would not push forward on the appeal.
Right to arms
Fried was asked about concerns from some legislators that the ruling represents an attack on the Second Amendment, which states that in order to maintain a well-ordered militia, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Fried said she had no problem with the Second Amendment.
“I own a gun,” Fried said. “This is for the local government to control what is happening in their own communities.”
When asked, she did not have information on hand on which states also had preemptive laws.
Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, at lawcenter.giffords.org, reports that Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have no state laws expressly preempting local authority to regulate firearms or ammunition.
California and Nebraska’s local governments retain authority to regulate firearms and ammunition, but the state legislature has expressly removed this authority in certain areas, Giffords Law Center states.
In the remaining 43 states, Giffords Law Center states, local governments possess limited authority to regulate firearms and ammunition. Preemption statutes in these states vary, but each one expressly preempts all or most aspects of local firearms and/or ammunition regulation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.