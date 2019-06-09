AVON PARK — Michele Diann Johnson, 35, was arrested Thursday in Avon Park along U.S. 27 and Main Street by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies after authorities received a report that a woman was loudly harassing customers at a nearby local store.
Johnson is being charged with methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and/or use, and violation of probation.
“I stopped her in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy,” Deputy Chadwick Douberley wrote in the arrest report. “She appeared very nervous while I was speaking to her.
“Dispatch did confirm she did have an active warrant for violation of probation,” the report states.
Authorities say they performed a search of Johnson’s purse and found a clear glass tube with a glass bulb on the end.
“The tube was wrapped in a blue washcloth,” the report states. “Three baggies also contained a white, crystal-like substance.
“The substance inside the baggies and tube tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine,” according to the report.
Johnson has an extended criminal history of more than 10 years within Highlands County for similar offenses including theft, possession of oxycodone and methamphetamine, and multiple instances of obtaining property by a worthless check, according to a public report.
She is currently listed as an absconder/fugitive with a scheduled termination date of Jan. 23, 2022, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.
