SEBRING — Summer is upon us, which means the kids are out of school and parents are looking for something for the family to do that doesn’t involve sitting in front of a television or computer screen.
For those who are ready to brave the blistering summer heat, the Highlands County Family YMCA has the outdoor activities you’re looking for. Their Summer Camp is running now through August 9, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Summer Camp activities are for kids ages 5-12 and include nutritious lunch and snacks, STEAM curriculum, arts and crafts, swimming, sports and more.
There are also field trips planned including the movie theater, roller skating and Legoland! Cost is $89 per week for members and $109 per week for non-members plus a $20 registration fee.
The YMCA is also offering swim lessons four times a week for two weeks, Monday through Thursday. Swim lessons are for anyone 6 months to adults. Parent-child classes are 30-minutes long while all other classes are 45 minutes. Cost is $41 for members and $51 for non-members. Contact the Y for times and dates.
The Highlands County Family YMCA is at 100 YMCA Lane in Sebring. For more information, call 863-382-9622.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County have started their Summer Program. Kids in grades 1-5 work on academics in the mornings and in the afternoons will have field trips, hands-on activities or fitness. Times are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per week and includes free breakfast and lunch.
For teens, the Boys & Girls Clubs meet noon to 5:30 p.m. and work on college readiness and community service. There is no cost for teens age 13 and up. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide free lunch for all school age kids from noon to 12:30 p.m. whether they are in the Summer Program or not. The Boys & Girls Clubs can be reached at 863-452-4414 for Avon Park and 863-451-5757 for Sebring.
But for those who prefer to have their fun indoors, two new attractions to Highlands County are sure to leave kids and their parents alike with smiles on their faces.
Bounce house fun
WipeOut Zone, now open inside the Lakeshore Mall (near the old K-Mart), touts itself as Highlands County’s new inflatable fun area. “It’s affordable family fun,” said owner Doug Phillips. “I wanted to provide a safe indoor environment for families to enjoy good old-fashioned fun.”
Kids or adults can get a wristband for $10 and that wristband is good for the entire day. “Spend a couple hours here, go have lunch, come back and get right in,” said Phillips.
There’s a 55-foot long obstacle course, a giant inflatable playhouse, several bounce houses and a mechanical bull affectionately named Hank. “Anyone can get in and play,” said Phillips. “It’s all adult friendly.”
The WipeOut Zone has soda and water available for purchase to quench your thirst while you work your way through all the bounce houses.
“It’s $10 well spent,” said Roxie Guillen, customer and mother of two.
Wanna keep the fun going all day? There’s a private room that can be rented for parties for $25 which gets you three hours for up to 10 kids. The room comes equipped with a full-size refrigerator, microwave and a TV. “We’re already booked until the end of July,” said Phillips.
Private field trips are available by appointment only.
The WipeOut Zone is family owned and operated. Phillips’ daughter, Nikki, is the manager and his sister Cheryl helps out.
The WipeOut Zone can be found at WipeOutZone.net, on Facebook, Instagram or call 863-314-6269.
Axe throwing comes to Sebring
Another new attraction to Highlands County is Boomaxe, at 2304 U.S. 27 North in Sebring (across from Home Depot). Owner Barry Elkins has brought axe throwing to Highlands County with leagues for both adults and kids. The kids league is broken up into two age groups, 9-12 and 13-16. The adult league is for anyone 17 and up. League play begins the first week of July and anyone interested should register online at boomaxe.com.
“Throwing axes is a blast and a new niche in the United States,” said Elkins. “We’re here to have fun and share the fun.”
League play runs for eight weeks, two days a week. Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $135 for the eight-week session. Boomaxe leagues are affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League (WATL).
But you don’t have to join a league to take advantage of what Boomaxe has to offer. The facility opens at 5 p.m. daily and is family friendly with snacks and beverages, a family seating area and doesn’t serve alcohol. There’s even a stage for live music. The first live band will be Covered in Black, who will appear from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.
For more information on Boomaxe, including individual pricing, call 954-594-7740. You can also visit their website boomaxe.com or on Instagram @boomaxe_sebring.
More summer fun
Other activities for children and families this summer include:
- The folks at iMAD will host summer workshops at the Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. The Summer Exploratorium will focus on the importance of friendship and teamwork for ages 10-15 and runs June 17-21 and again July 22-26 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Imagination Motion And Direction is a video production workshop running June 17-21 and again July 22-26 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for teens ages 13-18. Both workshops are free to attend. For information, contact iMAD at 863-452-6530 or larry.moore@hrhm.org.
- Sebring LakeFest will take place on June 15-16 and is a family friendly lake festival with a little friendly competition. This year we have combined a foot race followed by a canoe race as the ‘Main Event’ on Saturday, along with great food, music, raffles, beer and wine and so much more. Festival highlights to include a static boat display with pontoon tours on Lake Jackson along with a KidZone for the youngsters. Visit with the Florida Watermelon Queen and compete in the “Seed Spitting Contest.” Sip on your favorite wines and ice cold beer or cool off with watermelon or strawberry margarita popsicles. For more information visit ddozen.com.
- Covenant Presbyterian Church will hold its SonWest Roundup Vacation Bible School from 6-7:45 p.m. on June 10-14, at the church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. “A Rip-Roaring Good Time With Jesus.” Fun and adventure in the Wild West for kids K-5 through 5th grade. Parents are invited to the family supper at 5:30 p.m. To pre-register, visit cpcsebring.org.
- Vacation Bible School at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Josephine begins Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20 from 5-8 p.m. each night for kids ages 3 through fifth grade. Light supper served. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
- First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid invites all children ages 4 years to 5th grade for its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14, at the church, 117 N. Oak Ave. There will be Bible lessons, great music, fun crafts, recreation time and tasty snacks. This year’s theme will be “In the Wild.” For more information, call the church office at 863-465-2742 or register online at fpclp.com.
- St. Catherine Catholic School will host its Vacation Bible School June 10-17, June 17-21, July 1-3 and July 8-12, for children ages 5 through 7th grade. Cost is $75 per week. Focus will be on Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math (STREAM). For information, contact Diane Andrews at 863-385-7300 or andrews@stcathe.com. The school is at 2835 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.