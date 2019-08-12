Editor’s note: This is the second of two articles about the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s aquatic plant management program on Lake Istokpoga.
SEBRING — The University of Florida, in cooperation with FWC, is preparing a new Aquatic Habitat Management Plan for Lake Istokpoga. The plan calls for a more balanced and transparent way for FWC to manage aquatic plants.
FWC is responsible for aquatic plant management, including invasive plant management, on Florida’s lakes. The agency has been criticized for allegedly applying herbicides too liberally on both invasive plants and collaterally on native plants, leading to a decline in valuable fish and wildlife habitat.
All the Wildlife Management Areas, which are also under FWC’s jurisdiction, have management plans in place. But there is no management plan for aquatic plants on any lake in the state except for Orange Lake near Gainesville.
So in early 2018, FWC entered into a two-year contract with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences to prepare an Aquatic Habitat Management Plan for Lake Istokpoga.
This is the second “stakeholder-driven” habitat management plan (Orange Lake being the first) that FWC has sponsored and the first one in which it has partnered with the University of Florida, which has developed such plans in the past. Stakeholder-driven means the plan is being created using input from anglers, duck hunters, lakeside homeowners, and environmentalists, all of whom have a stake in the lake and its management.
An advisory committee has been meeting monthly since June 2018. It is comprised of Dr. Paul Gray, science coordinator, Everglades Restoration Program, Audubon Florida; Dr. John Carson, seasonal resident and retired organic chemist; Cole Harty, FWC fisheries biologist; Jim Reed, Istokpoga homeowner, Friends of Istokpoga Board member, and former lake manager; Dave Sharp, duck hunter; Don Hatcher, Istokpoga bass fishing guide for more than 35 years; Nolan Rayburn, duck hunter and local agriculturalist; Sue Clark, local real estate agent; Dave Bouse, crappie fishing guide; and Dawn Ritter, Highlands County Natural Resources director.
The university also has held three public meetings and sent out a survey to more than 4,000 individuals who live around the lake and/or have a vested interest in the lake’s management. A plan is in the process of development.
Recommendations will be released at a public meeting in November. Comments from the meeting will be incorporated into a final document that will be available by February 2020.
The plan includes recommendations in six areas: (1) focal habitats; (2) lake access, navigation, and aesthetics; (3) invasive plant control; (4) management and operations; (5) communications; and (6) research, evaluation, and adaptive learning.
• Focal habitats: The plan calls for a collaborative relationship between stakeholders and FWC. Stakeholders will define the kinds of habitats they deem desirable. Since fish and wildlife rely on different habitats at different times in their life cycles, a mix of habitats will be identified. Stakeholders will have goals and objectives for the habitats. FWC will monitor and manage those habitats to insure that the goals and objectives are met.
The plan calls for stakeholders and FWC to define target ranges of plants for the entire lake. If the percentage of a particular plant or community falls below that target range, and actions such as re-vegetation or eliminating invasive plants are necessary, such actions will be monitored and evaluated by FWC.
• Invasive plants: Invasive plants will be managed in the context of maintaining focal habitat goals and objectives. Invasive plants like hydrilla will be permitted in low to moderate amounts, in light of the current low level of native submerged vegetation. Whether to treat invasive plants repeatedly at a low level or whether to treat more aggressively with one or two applications will be a decision reached on a habitat by habitat basis.
• Access, navigation, and aesthetics: Tussock formation can interfere with access to the lake and navigation on the lake. FWC will improve access to boat ramps and the lake by mechanically harvesting and/or shredding mud tussocks and applying herbicides to vegetative tussocks. It will collaborate with other agencies to maintain and upgrade parking lots, improve boat ramps, and add docks for shoreline fishing and nature viewing.
Other enhancements being considered include fish attractors in some areas of the lake that are currently devoid of structure and boat trails to improve navigation.
Within strict limits and with required permits, homeowners have the right to remove aquatic vegetation from their property. To ensure that they do not negatively impact the ecology of the lake, FWC will encourage homeowner adherence to best management and conservation practices.
• Management operations: FWC will develop annual habitat management action plans and work plans to increase focus, accountability, and transparency of its management actions.
FWC will produce an annual habitat status report, which will include data on aerial and satellite mapping, IPM Plant Surveys, BioBase Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) surveys and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) analyses of the composition of habitats.
Outcomes of habitat management actions will be evaluated and information on successes and failures will be used to guide future decision making. Prescribed burns will be used as a tool for managing marsh habitat.
• Herbicide spraying and other management actions: Policies will be implemented that minimize the scope and scale of management-related disturbances to fish and wildlife and to the public as a result of spraying activities. Opportunities will be explored to reduce the overall level of spraying and to use mechanical harvesting, where possible.
FWC will coordinate spraying with other agencies to ensure there is no excess application of herbicides. Monitoring of applicator activity will be increased through the use of technology; i.e., GPS on spray nozzles; video cameras on boats.
• Communication: The advisory committee that helped develop the plan will disband at the end of 2019. A stakeholder committee will be established, which will meet regularly to review progress and provide input regarding the implementation of the plan. Public forums will be held either annually or semi-annually to inform stakeholders about the condition of the lake, recent management actions, and other information relative to habitat management.
FWC will post on its website annual work plans and staff schedules related to aquatic plant restoration and invasive plant management. Also posted will be maps that identify areas where habitat management is proposed or has occurred, and data, evaluations, and research findings of interest to stakeholders.
• Research and evaluation: Research and evaluation are important elements of the habitat management process. Research refers to targeted scientific studies, while evaluation refers to documenting conditions before and after management actions in order to evaluate their effectiveness. Information on fish and wildlife response to management has lagged and will be an elevated area of interest.
• Other issues: The University of Florida’s contract only permits it to address activities that are within FWC’s jurisdiction. Issues such as water level management, water quality, and watershed development, which are important in habitat management but are the responsibility of other agencies, will not be addressed. However, they will be cited as possible areas for collaboration with FWC in the future.
Some individuals have expressed concern about potential health hazards posed by herbicides. According to the University of Florida’s Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants, herbicides kill plants by acting on biochemical pathways that do not occur in animals. When used according to the label, herbicides are not toxic to fish, birds, other aquatic organisms, or humans.
