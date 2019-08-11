Editor’s note: This is the first of two articles on how the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission manages aquatic plants on Lake Istokpoga.
SEBRING — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is responsible for managing aquatic plants on Florida’s lakes. Lake Istokpoga in Highlands County is one of several lakes where FWC’s management of invasive plants has generated controversy and conflict.
Located five miles northeast of Lake Placid, Lake Istokpoga is Florida’s fifth largest lake at approximately 28,000 acres and a depth of 4 feet. It is recognized as a top largemouth bass fishing lake. It is also a popular lake for catching crappies and bluegills and for duck hunting and wildlife observation. A number of homeowners have residences along its shores and six fish camps attract seasonal visitors.
Over the years, many plant species that are not native to Florida or the United States have been introduced into Florida’s lakes. Most do not cause problems but some are invasive. They grow and multiply extremely quickly and cannot be completely eradicated.
Experts agree that these plants must be regularly controlled lest they expand, disrupt, and choke out native plant communities and interfere with lake navigation and access. What is at question is how aggressive the control should be.
The most common invasive plants managed on Lake Istokpoga are water hyacinth and water lettuce, free floating large leaf plants; water primrose, a woody shoreline plant; burhead sedge, a rooted or a floating plant with grass-like growth above water; and hydrilla, a submersed plant that grows entirely below the water’s surface.
State law mandates FWC be the lead agency to treat and regulate these plants. FWC also issues permits to homeowners so they can control noxious weeds along their shorelines.
Although there are several kinds of treatment methods, FWC relies primarily upon the use of Environmental Protection Agency-approved herbicides, the most cost-effective and efficient method of control.
FWC contracts with the Highlands County Office of Aquatic Weed Control to spray the plants. If a county doesn’t have enough staff, equipment or sufficient expertise, FWC contracts with private companies.
FWC has been criticized for allegedly single-mindedly focusing on spraying weeds without weighing the impact of its actions on fish and wildlife habitats and on the lake’s recreational users.
While it’s difficult to document improper application of herbicides after the fact, Dr. Paul Gray, Audubon Florida scientist, has documented collateral damage to native plants.
Using Google Earth aerial photography data for 2014, Gray drew polygons around six areas in the lake’s marshes, the areas closest to the shore, on the north, east, and west sides of Lake Istokpoga. He then drew polygons around the exact same areas in 2017.
Five of the areas had been treated with herbicides sometime after 2014. Those areas showed good plant coverage in 2014 but an almost total loss of plants by 2017. The sixth area, which had not been treated, showed small changes from 2014 to 2017 but no widespread loss of emergent marsh.
“In those four years, marsh animals such as fish, frogs, snakes, turtles, birds, grass shrimp, snails, and others lost their habitat,” Gray said. “If wildlife have places to sit, hide, build nests — places that are full of bugs, seeds, and plant foods (foliage, nectar, flowers), they will utilize them. Without plants, animals are lost.”
It’s not only emergent plants that have been subjected to herbicides. Submersed plants have too. Hydrilla is a plant beloved by anglers. Ask Don Hatcher, who has been a bass fishing guide on Istokpoga for 35 years.
In the December 2018 issue of Florida Sportsman, he is quoted as saying, “It’s no secret what hydrilla does for a lake. The best in the country, where B.A.S.S. likes to schedule tournaments, all have one thing in common: hydrilla.”
At high densities, hydrllla is an invasive plant. But at low and moderate densities, biologists now acknowledge, it can be beneficial to fish and wildlife.
However, hydrilla on Lake Istokpoga has been totally wiped out. FWC treated a total of 7,800 acres of hydrllla in 2011-12; 2,600 in 2012-13; and 900 acres in 2015-16. No herbicides have been sprayed since then, and that’s because there is no hydrilla left.
Florida Lakewatch Director and University of Florida scientist Mark Hoyer recently examined 20 sediment cores in three areas of the lake, searching for reproductive hydrilla tubers, which are generally impervious to the herbicides used to treat hydrilla. He could not find any tubers and said “their disappearance is a mystery that will take some time to figure out.
“Hydrilla tubers did germinate in sediments collected from the lake and are growing well,” Hoyer said.
Hydrilla is especially needed at this time because all other submerged vegetation in the lake is also in decline. Exactly when that problem arose is unknown, but mapping data from 2015 to 2017 by FWC Freshwater Fisheries biologist Kevin Johnson points to the loss.
And the plants have not shown any sign of coming back. FWC does not know the cause. Gray speculates “it could be spray leaking out of the emergent zone or turbidity (2016 and 2017 were big inflow years), or some combination.”
Hoyer collected sediment samples for nine herbicides that have been used over the last 10 years in Istokpoga. The sediments came from nine different locations on the lake.
“Analysis of the samples by Waters Agricultural Laboratories showed no detectable residual herbicides,” Hoyer said.
“I think it’s just a matter of time before submerged vegetation, probably hydrilla, will once again become abundant in the lake. Perhaps it will be transported in on someone’s boat trailer,” he said.
FWC has planted a few species of native emergent and native submerged vegetation around the Istokpoga shoreline. But the number and variety of species is small compared to the 50-plus naturally occurring species identified by Johnson in a survey conducted between November 2015 and January 2016.
“Replanting is a poor substitute for natural regeneration, which would overwhelm whatever we could plant, if it were occurring,” Gray said.
Free floating and floating leaf weeds also have been heavily sprayed. In 2016-17, 2,300 acres were treated with herbicides; in 2015-16, 1,900 acres; and in each of the other years between 2011 and 2018, between 900 and 1,500 acres.
FWC did not monitor the spraying well enough to know whether or not the applicators, who must be licensed, followed best management practices.
Largemouth bass fishing is big business for Highlands County’s economy. But fishing too has declined in recent years, once again allegedly due to the loss of aquatic vegetation and fish and wildlife habitat. Based on interviews with approximately anglers, estimated bass fishing effort and success have declined. On average, it took anglers a little under two hours to catch one bass in 2017-18 and a little under three hours to catch one bass in 2018-19.
In a series of “listening sessions” called by FWC earlier this year regarding Istokpoga and other lakes, hundreds of anglers turned out to ask for a total cessation of spraying. FWC complied with a temporary moratorium that lasted four or five months. During that time, FWC did not investigate the effects of not spraying on plants or fish and wildlife.
“My biggest criticism of the FWC is that ‘they don’t monitor results,’” Gray said. “For economic and ecological accountability, they should be able to report conditions before and after they spray, especially for animals, since they are the Fish and Wildlife Commission and have spent tens of millions of conservation dollars on spraying Florida’s lakes over time.”
On Lake Istokpoga, annual expenditures for treating plants have ranged from $263,500 (2013-14) to $2,660,000 (2011-12). The total for the last two years for which figures are available (2016-2018) was $930,000.
