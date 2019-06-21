SEBRING — First Southern Bank of Patterson, Georgia, has published its intention to set up a bank at the former bank building at 205 W. Center Ave. in Sebring.
Mayor John Shoop, who was local president of that branch when it was Highlands Independent Bank, has confirmed he intends to head up that new branch as a community bank, if it’s approved by the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance and federal regulators.
After a few years of working inside the structure of Harbor Community Bank and now CenterState Bank, Shoop said he’s eager to get back to community banking — as he did with Highlands Independent Bank — where as president of the bank, he would be on-site and immediately available to customers.
“I want to be effective in the community and serve it,” Shoop said, which he said would include “being able to respond quickly” and “being part of the decision-making process.”
Shoop is quick to point out that CenterState is a good bank, but added that Highlands County, particularly Sebring, has a need for another community bank, especially in the historic downtown.
“There’s very good traffic (downtown),” Shoop said.
The new branch would be two blocks off the Circle toward Lake Jackson, on the corner of West Center Avenue and Lakeview Drive. The branch still has drive-through lanes and a drive-up ATM, as well as a parking lot and parallel parking on the street.
Shoop acknowledged that many banks are moving toward online and electronic funds transfers. Also, he said, many banks consolidated during the Great Recession for legal or profit reasons, leaving fewer bank branches in downtown areas like Sebring.
However, he said Highlands County still has a market of people who want to come in and talk to people to handle transactions.
“In ‘small-town America,’ we still want to talk to people,” Shoop said.
He said that may change 30-40 years down the road, since many Baby Boomers and Generation X members still want face-to-face service while younger customers don’t make that a priority.
Still, he likened a community bank to that of a community newspaper.
“A community newspaper means a lot to Highlands County. A community bank means a lot to Highlands County,” Shoop said. “It adds value to our community.”
When asked who else might be joining him, Shoop was not at liberty to divulge names, but said he would take a “seasoned management team” with him with 20 years of experience.
Meanwhile, First Southern Bank has until next Wednesday, June 26, to gather comments, or protests. People wishing to comment may send those comments to the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, State of Georgia, 2990 Brandywine Road, Suite 200, Atlanta, Georgia 30341-5565.
Shoop said once the bank is approved, if approved, it would take 30-90 days to get it opened — just in time for the winter visitor/resident season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.