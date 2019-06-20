SEBRING — For the second time in as many months, 19-year-old Daniel Luis Galarza needs a new attorney.
Elton J. Gissendanner III filed and was granted a motion on Wednesday morning to withdraw as Galarza’s attorney in the latter’s attempted murder and attempted robbery case.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada granted Gissendanner’s motion, has assigned Galarza’s case to the Public Defender’s Office and has set Galarza a deadline of returning with a new attorney on Monday, June 24.
It was just a month ago in May when Gissendanner entered a not guilty plea on Galarza’s behalf before Judge J. David Langford.
Galarza, 19, was not in court that day, but was present on Wednesday.
Galarza is charged with attempted murder with great bodily harm, attempted robbery and attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon in regard to a shooting at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2, 2018, at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park.
Allegedly, three suspects fired upon a minor and a man, hitting both and sending the adult to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The minor was sent to Tampa General Hospital for his non-life threatening bullet wound.
Galarza, 18 at the time of the shooting, is believed to have been the trigger man.
Galarza fled after the incident, but was found and arrested on April 3 in Wilson County, North Carolina, and extradited back to Highlands County
He was one of three suspects in the case, along with Sebastian Martinez, who is still at large and has warrants for his arrest.
The third suspect, 18-year-old Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2018.
He had a hearing Wednesday afternoon, and the status of his case has not yet updated in Clerk of the Courts records.
