SEBRING — Daniel Luis Galarza got a new attorney assigned to his attempted murder and attempted robbery case.
The attorney did not come from the Public Defender’s Office, however. The Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office reports his case was handed over Monday to the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, which appointed Jennifer Powell, a Sebring-based private criminal defense attorney.
In court Monday, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada set Galarza’s next pretrial conference to 8:30 a.m. July 24.
Galarza, 19, is one of three defendants charged in a shooting at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2, 2018, at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park.
Last week, his second lawyer in as many months asked to withdraw from the case.
Elton J. Gissendanner III, who entered a not guilty plea in May on Galarza’s behalf, filed a motion on June 19 to withdraw as Galarza’s attorney.
Estrada granted the motion and assigned Galarza’s case to the Public Defender’s Office, giving Galarza a deadline of Monday to return with new counsel.
The Clerk of Courts Office reports the Public Defender’s Office referred the matter to the Office of Criminal Conflict.
Galarza is charged with attempted murder with great bodily harm, attempted robbery and attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon in regard to the Dec. 2, 2018 shooting. He is one of three defendants in that case.
Allegedly, three suspects fired upon a man and a minor, hitting both and sending the adult to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The minor went to Tampa General Hospital for a non-life threatening bullet wound.
Galarza, 18 at the time of the shooting, is believed to have been the trigger man.
He fled after the incident, but was found and arrested on April 3 in Wilson County, North Carolina, and extradited back to Highlands County.
Another suspect, 18-year-old Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2018. His last hearing was June 19, at which his case was continued to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 21.
Sebastian Martinez, the third suspect, is still at large and has warrants for his arrest on two counts of attempted homicide, one count of robbery as well as violation of probation.
