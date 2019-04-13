SEBRING — Daniel Luis Galarza, 19, of Avon Park was extradited from Wilson County, North Carolina and returned to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Galarza was arrested in Wilson on Wednesday, April 3.
Galarza was fleeing from charges of attempted first degree murder and armed robbery in connection with a shooting at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2018 at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park.
The suspect had his first appearance in court on Friday morning and was held without bond on all counts. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 20. Galarza declined a public defender and will hire a private attorney, according to the office of the Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
HCSO had an FBI task force officer who was working in conjunction with the FBI task force officer in the Wilson Police Department who found Galarza in a home in Wilson. HCSO officials are not sure if the house was owned by friends or family. He also said Highlands County is responsible for any extradition fees.
According to deputies, the Dec. 2, 2018 shooting involved three suspects who shot and injured a man who was 21 years old at the time. He was grazed by a bullet. A 17-year-old male victim was shot in the collarbone. Both victims were transferred to local hospitals and the minor victim was treated at Tampa General Hospital. HCSO officials have said they think Garza was the suspect who pulled the trigger.
Sebastian Martinez, 16 years old at the time of the shooting, is still at large and is facing warrants in this case. Martinez is facing counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will also be charged with probation violation stemming from a concealed weapon conviction when he was 15 years old.
The third alleged accomplice, Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2018 on two counts of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm. He has a pre-trial conference on April 18.
