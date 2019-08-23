SEBRING — Daniel Luis Galarza, facing attempted murder and robbery charges, has had his next hearing moved to October.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada granted a motion by criminal defense attorney Jennifer J. Powell to continue the hearings to accommodate depositions she’s scheduled for his case, as well as a bond hearing for Galarza at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Galarza, 19, will have his next hearing at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
His co-defendant, 18-year-old Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels, has his next court hearing at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 22.
Swain-Daniels stands charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.
A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office warrant is still active for 17-year-old Sebastian Martinez, a third suspect in the case. He faces charges of attempted robbery with a firearm, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a delinquent and possession of both marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He was 16 at the time of the crime in question, which took place at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2, 2018, at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park.
Allegedly, three suspects fired upon a minor and a man, hitting both and sending the adult to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while emergency responders sent the minor to Tampa General Hospital for a non-life threatening bullet wound.
Swain-Daniels was arrested on Dec. 3, 2018.
Galarza, 18 at the time of the shooting and believed to have been the trigger man, fled after the incident.
He was found and arrested on April 3 in Wilson County, North Carolina, and extradited back to Highlands County.
He is on his third attorney, according to court records.
He had private attorney Elton J. Gissendanner defending him and then Howard L. Dimmig from the Public Defender’s Office.
Now he has Powell, with Office of Regional Conflict Counsel, which covers cases with which the Public Defender’s Office has a conflict.
In this case, Public Defender Patrice Faith Behnstedt is representing Swain-Daniels, who was declared indigent on Monday for purposes of costs for depositions.
