SEBRING — Daniel Galarza’s attorney, Elton Gissendanner, entered a not guilty plea Monday morning on his client’s behalf before Judge J. David Langford. Galarza, 19, was not in court, according to the Clerk of County office.
The case will continue at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 19.
Galarza is charged with attempted murder with great bodily harm, attempted robbery and attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that took place on 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2018 at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park.
Galarza fled after the incident and was found and arrested on April 3 in Wilson County, North Carolina, and extradited back to Highlands County. He was one of three suspects in the case, along with Sebastian Martinez, who is still at large and has warrants for his arrest in relation to the case. The third suspect, Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels, was arrested on Dec. 3, 2018.
Allegedly, the three suspects fired upon a minor and a man, hitting both and sending the adult to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The minor male was sent to Tampa General Hospital for care of his non-life threatening bullet wound.
