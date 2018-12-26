SEBRING — Gas prices have dipped close to the $2 mark and below in some areas of the Sunshine State but that may be a short-lived happy driving holiday for motorists.
Early Monday afternoon the Florida’s low price leaders were a Sam’s Club in Riverview and a Rocket Fuel in Jensen Beach that were both selling a gallon of regular gas for $1.93, according to GasBuddy.com.
The Raceway just south of Avon Park on U.S. 27 appeared to have the lowest price in Highlands County at $2.06 for a gallon of regular, according to GasBuddy.com.
A Dec. 17 AAA report stated, at $2.37, the national gas price average continued to drive toward the cheapest pump prices seen during the month of December since 2016, which is welcome news for the millions of Americans expected to begin holiday travel later this week.
“AAA expects 102 million Americans to drive to their holiday destination this year, which is a 4 percent increase year-over-year,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “No doubt, cheaper gas prices are fueling their decision to hit the road.”
But a Dec. 20 AAA report states total domestic crude inventories took a slight step back last week.
Not just in the U.S., but globally there is a surplus of crude oil, which has driven gas prices to the lowest levels of the year.
Earlier this month, OPEC and Russia announced that beginning in 2019, they will reduce crude production by 1.2 million barrels per day (for an initial six-month period) to help balance global supply, AAA reports. This move could drive crude oil prices up, and in turn drive gas prices higher in the new year.
Nationwide on Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular was $2.322 compared to a year ago at $2.443. The Florida average was $2.217, according to AAA.
At $2 a gallon, gas prices are as low as they were back in 1986, after adjusting for inflation, according to an Investor’s Business Daily report.
