Highlands County Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. will be one of eight law enforcement members honored today in Tallahassee when the Florida Sheriffs Association holds its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.
In 2002 the Florida Sheriffs Association incorporated the granite Memorial Wall to honor sheriff’s officers who had fallen in the line of duty. It is a tribute to remember the sheriffs and deputies who have dedicated their lives to serve and protect Floridians, while respecting those who have passed.
On the wall is an engraved verse that embraces these fallen heroes and the sacrifices they have made: “Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friend.” John 15:13.
“The men and women whose names are on this wall are true heroes, in every sense of the word,” said FSA President and Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson at last year’s memorial ceremony. “We honor them today, remember them always, and celebrate their outstanding legacies of selfless service and love for their communities.”
Others to be honored today include Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Noel Ramirez Jr.; Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Taylor F. Lindsey; Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin James Stanton; Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Officer Lance C. Whitaker; Miami-Dade Police Department Officer Jermaine Brown; and Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Benjamin LeMont Zirbel. Flagler County Sheriff Homer W. Brooks, who died in 1965, will also be recognized during the memorial.
Attorney General Ashley Moody is scheduled to speak at today’s ceremony.
It's so sad that good law enforcement personnel across the nation are lost each day but I'm glad this community has come together to recognize one of the fallen. Too often, the police take the brunt of public wrath. I'd like to see some of these complainers go out into the field among the violent elements each day and risk their lives. After one day, there would be less whining about our law enforcement. Thank you Officer Gentry for your service to the community.
