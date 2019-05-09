SEBRING — Matthew Christian and the Pros over at Hometown Realty Pros are hosting a “Home Town Scavenger Hunt” for Highlands County.
“I like to find fun things to do in business,” Christian said. “My goal is to make it fun and make it free.”
The hunt began May 3 and it’s easy to join in.
Anyone who is interested in joining this unique experience just needs to visit hometownscavenger.com and register with your email address. You can register as an individual, a team of two or even a large group. But you have to register.
Every few days you will be emailed a riddle. This riddle will lead you to a location, which in turn will contain a clue for the final location. The final riddle will go out to registered participants on Saturday, June 1.
Once the final clue is revealed, all entrants will have a chance to locate the prizes.
“We’re giving people something to do and rewarding them for doing it,” added Christian.
So, what’s in it for you?
The final location will contain three keys. These keys will open a box that contains a prize. Three keys. Three boxes. Three winners. One winner will receive $5,000. Another lucky winner will get a five-year membership to Fitness Factory. And the third box will contain a $500 gift certificate to Turner Furniture.
Once the three keys have been located, there will be a box opening party at the Tru By Hilton in Sebring on the evening of June 1.
Sound like fun? Then register online or in person at the Hometown Realty Pros office at 3535 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Registration ends Friday.
