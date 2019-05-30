SEBRING — Starting Monday, Highlands County Road and Bridge crews will start work in earnest on the first of three roundabouts to go on Sebring Parkway.
Memorial Drive and College Drive will close on the approach to its junction, with detours leading traffic away from the work area. Motorists who can avoid the area altogether are advised to do that, because county officials have not set a deadline for the work.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said northbound Memorial Drive traffic will be able to use Independence Street, which runs past Ridge Area Arc, to connect to College Drive and reach northbound U.S. 27.
A safer option, at least for clients of Ridge Area Arc, is for motorists to use Davis Citrus Road, a shell road that connects to U.S. 27.
Or motorists can avoid Memorial Drive and find a better route to Southside Avon Park and east Avon Park by taking State Road 17 north from Sebring or taking U.S. 27 for the whole route.
Southbound traffic, Howerton said, will get detoured to State Road 17 either at the Cornell Street junction or by way of Lake Lotela Drive, which connects to the state road by way of Holly Hurst Drive, south of East Lake Letta Road.
The roundabout at the Memorial Drive/College Drive site will be a standard single-lane traffic circle, Howerton said. As with all roundabouts, all incoming traffic will stop and yield to vehicles already on the circle.
One difference is that Howerton’s design will have a dedicated right turn lane for northbound Memorial Drive traffic coming off the Parkway.
Any Parkway motorists heading west on College Drive or south on Memorial Drive will have to line up for the circle, he said.
This will be one of three roundabouts planned for the Parkway system. A roundabout is planned for the northern entrance to Highlands Regional Medical Center, part of Phase 2, which is likely to start sometime late this year, at the earliest.
The other roundabout is a two-lane traffic circle planned for the current 90-degree turn, where Phase 3 will join Phase 1. Howerton has suggested, pending approval by the Florida Department of Transportation, he may have dedicated right turn lanes on that one, as well, to handle traffic making right turns west or south.
When asked if he’s considered any other intersections on Memorial Drive for a roundabout, Howerton said the junction at State Road 17 and Cornell Drive has come to mind.
However, he said the county would need to purchase more right of way for that to happen.
Currently, that four-way stop has a dedicated right-turn lane for traffic heading toward downtown Avon Park from the state road. It sits on the edge of the public right of way, Howerton said.
Another project involving Memorial Drive will likely start sometime this summer, Howerton said, although probably not before the end of August: Repaving Parkway Phase 1 at Memorial Drive.
The county has applied for a grant from FDOT to pay for the repaving, but has opted not to wait until it is granted before bidding the work. It will encompass repaving work from U.S. 27 east to just beyond Memorial Drive.
Howerton said the county has enough already in a maintenance funding account for the project, thanks to regular contributions from both the county and the City of Sebring over almost 20 years since Parkway Phase 1 opened.
County commissioners have asked FDOT for funding under the County Initiative Grant Program in the following order:
• Mill and resurface Sebring Parkway from Scenic Highway to the 90-degree turn — $1.88 million with FDOT paying half.
• Mill and resurface Sebring Parkway from the 90-degree turn to North Ridgewood Drive — $484,253 with FDOT paying half.
