SEBRING — It’s the middle of March in Highlands County and the sun is shining, big trucks with racing team names adorned on their sides are travelling U.S. 27 and the Sebring International Raceway is buzzing with activity. All this can mean only one thing.
It’s race week!
Whether you are a casual race fan or the die-hard who goes every single year, you’ve no doubt picked up one of the commemorative programs being sold at the track. Along with being full of useful and historic information about the track and the race itself, the yearly program helps buy eyeglasses for those in the county who can’t afford to otherwise.
For more than 25 years the Sebring Breakfast Lions Club has used the sale of race programs for the 12 Hours event to help those who need eyeglasses. Their only big fundraiser of the year, the Lions take as much pride in selling the programs as they do in serving the community.
With the help of 80 volunteers, the work begins in January with planning for the busy week and putting together the volunteer staff needed to make the endeavor run as smoothly as possible.
While the track sells the ads and puts together the physical program, the Lions and their volunteers must first place the publication into plastic zippered bags that keep the programs dry and dirt-free.
Once the programs are stuffed and ready, it’s time to sell.
This year marks the 67th running of the Mobile 1 12 Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. The programs are $15 each and feature information on the city of Sebring, along with glossy, full-color pages filled with facts and information on the drivers, cars, teams and plenty on the track itself.
The Lions Club will be out selling these commemorative programs beginning 5 a.m. today through 7 p.m. Saturday. Program vendors won’t be hard to spot. Set up in four locations, they can be found at the gate going in, the number four entrance, The Paddock and at the first crossover.
“We sell more programs there than anywhere,” said Bill Francis, chairman of the race committee for the Sebring Breakfast Lions Club, referring to the track’s entrance gate location.
A portion of the cover price goes to the Lions for their eyeglasses program. “It’s our biggest expense,” Francis said.
Plus, the Lions Club isn’t just selling programs; each volunteer has useful information about the track to share and they give great directions to attendees.
“It’s more of a souvenir program,” Francis said. “People have the whole set.”
Gates open at 6 a.m. today at Sebring International Raceway.
