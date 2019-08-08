SEBRING — Motorists who’ve had to avoid Memorial Drive or detour through the Ridge Area Arc property to get to South Florida State College need not do either of those things any longer.
The Memorial Drive roundabout opened Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
It didn’t have a ribbon cutting or a parade of cars, as when Sebring Parkway Phase 1 opened almost 20 years ago.
It is just as well, since the opening was followed by a storm that would have rained on that parade. It didn’t stop motorists from taking turns on the circle, finding their way around to make right or left turns to and from Memorial and College Drives.
Motorists will have another section of road to avoid now: Sebring Parkway will close on Aug. 19 — one week after schools restart — and will stay closed into and possibly through November, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said to county commissioners on Tuesday.
He told the Highlands News-Sun that eastbound traffic will detour at Ben Eastman Road to Lakeview Drive and come back out at Home Avenue, the nearest intersections to the 90-degree turn.
By coincidence, Home Avenue is where a former Board of County Commission formally broke ground for Sebring Parkway Phase 1 almost 20 years ago.
Westbound traffic will detour at Home Avenue to Lakeview Drive and then return to the Parkway at Ben Eastman Road.
People who use this route for commuting or daily trips will want to schedule extra time for traffic snarls, or find alternative routes.
Howerton has said County Road and Bridge Department work crews will complete the “Sebring Roundabout,” replacing the Parkway’s 90-degree turn, before they make final touches to the 4.3-mile Sebring Parkway Phase 3.
Both roundabouts need to be fully functional, he said, before traffic travels the span between them.
In the meantime, not only will Parkway drivers need to exercise caution and patience for the next three months or more, they will need to take care when driving the two-lane roundabout when it opens later this year — the only one of its kind in the county.
As previously reported by the Highlands News-Sun, motorists will want to slow down and move carefully, even after having months to get used to it.
• Like all traffic circles and roundabouts, incoming traffic must stop and wait for those on the circle.
• Motorists heading northbound will get in the right-hand lane and continue north. Northbound traffic planning to head west to U.S. 27 will need to get in the left lane and stay on the inside of the circle until they exit.
• Motorists in the southbound right-hand lane will be able to go straight or turn right after stopping and waiting for traffic on the circle.
• Eastbound traffic turning right (southbound) toward Sebring’s historic downtown must get in the right lane to turn.
• Eastbound traffic turning left to go north must get in the left-hand lane to turn left, just as westbound traffic does.
• Always, motorists need to use their turn signals to indicate when they are exiting, for the benefit of other traffic on or off the circle.
Advantages to the roundabout are that it should eliminate broadside T-bone crashes. At most, drivers would have sideswipe fender-benders that cause less damage and minimal injuries.
Also, both roundabouts will function when power goes out, such as after a hurricane, which will enable people to reach U.S. 27 from downtown Sebring via the Parkway and College Drive, without fear of being in a wreck.
Any signalized intersection, in a power outage, must by law be treated as a four-way stop, which slows traffic down and invites conflicts.
The Parkway project should be helped by a 2018-19 fiscal year budget amendment to bring a total of $606,000 into accounts for construction of Sebring Parkway Phase 3 — $402,000 from the Infrastructure Surtax and $204,000 from the Reserve for Contingency.
Howerton said these are not “new” funds, as it appeared in Tuesday’s County Commission meeting agenda, but rather funds that had already been allocated to the project, just not moved into the appropriate accounts.
Commissioners voted unanimously to transfer the funds and keep the project on track.
The county has a deadline from the Florida Department of Transportation to get the project done by the end of this year, or face the possibility of losing $3 million that the state agency allocated to the project almost 10 years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.