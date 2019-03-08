SEBRING — Philip Kinzie, 27, of Okeechobee, who was hospitalized Tuesday after a golf cart accident on U.S. 98, has passed away, according to his brother.
Kinzie was driving a golf cart from the Circle K parking lot at U.S. 98 and U.S. 27 to the Mobil convenience store when an eastbound Cadillac Escalade struck the cart and he was ejected. Kinzie was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce in critical condition.
His brother, Tim Kinzie, said that Philip died on Friday.
The brothers worked for the racing company Sick Sideways, which is located on Tractor Road, which runs along the northbound side of U.S. 27 starting at the Circle K.
Phillip Kinzie was going to the Mobil convenience store to pick up lunch and took the golf cart that day, Tim Kinzie said.
This was Philip Kinzie’s first job; he had a hard time getting started in life and he was very proud to work for the shop and very proud about being on his own now, Tim Kinzie said. He has just been taken too soon.
Philip Kinzie worked in Sebring and helped take care of his mother in Okeechobee on the weekends, Tim Kinzie explained.
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jordan Sapp said Friday the Cadillac had been traveling on State Road 66 and crossed the intersection at U.S. 27 just before the collision, he said.
Robin Northcutt, 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, who was driving the Cadillac Escalade, said he didn’t see the golf cart, Sapp said.
