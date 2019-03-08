SEBRING — Just about every where you look, you can see people driving around in golf carts or other low-speed vehicles. People use them to visit neighbors, go to the local convenient store and even to the grocery store. It’s sure to be a gas saver for the driver when it’s just a quick trip. After all, who’s it hurting?
There are some considerable problems with that way of thinking. It is illegal to have golf carts on public roads. The Florida State Statute is 316.212. That includes most subdivisions, where the roads may be in a “neighborhood” but they are also county owned.
“We have members from a local 55-plus retirement park who operate their carts to nearby stores,” Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said. “Mostly to the Save-a-Lot store, Dunkin’, and the hardware store. However, we have to remind them it is not permitted to do so in town.”
A warning would be getting off easy, as the fine for a moving violation would be $166, according to Fansler.
“Any vehicle that is operated on the roadways in Florida [the driver] must possess a valid driver’s license. Minimum age to acquire a driver’s license is 16,” he said. “However, to simply operate a cart on private property, a valid driver’s license is not required. There are some instances in communities that have approved golf cart usage. The cart driver has to be over 14 years old when crossing a public road designated for golf carts.”
People driving golf carts are at considerable risk of injury in a cart with no side protection and possibly no seat belts. On Tuesday, Phillip Kinzie was airlifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce after the golf cart he was driving was struck by a Cadillac on U.S. 98 just east of U.S. 27.
The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles defines low-speed vehicles as those that have a top speed of 20 mph. Golf carts do not have to be registered and the drivers do not need to have insurance.
For a converted golf cart to be street legal, it must first have a VIN number and then be registered and inspected. The licensed driver must have insurance on the vehicle.
The FLHSMV website states the off-highway vehicles can be driven on unpaved public roads that have signs posted for 35 mph and only during daylight. The off-highway vehicles must be driven by a licensed driver or by a minor that is supervised by a licensed driver who has completed special training. The vehicles are not registered, but the driver must have insurance.
For more information on low-speed vehicles, visit flhsmv.gov/lowspeedvehicles.
