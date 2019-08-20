SEBRING — Keith Goodson may not be from Highlands County but he does spend a considerable amount of time working locally. Goodson is a muralist and artist whose work can be seen throughout the county whether gracing walls in massive or more modest murals or hanging in homes and businesses.
Goodson has completed many murals in Lake Placid, also called the Town of Murals. The town has nearly 50 murals, and many were painted by Goodson. The most recent mural painted by Goodson was on the Lake Placid Memorial Library’s west wall. It is colorful and a whimsical look at the evolution of the library experience through the years.
Murals can last for decades with a little refreshing and upkeep. That’s what Goodson was doing when the Highlands News-Sun caught up with him on Monday. Goodson has been working on the Sadie Kahn Memorial Park mural. Fittingly, the mural depicts Sadie and her husband, Mike, surrounded by lush orange groves.
Goodson was hired by the City of Sebring to seal the mural, which was originally painted by Kenneth Treister. Treister also designed the sculptures and benches in the park. Goodson agreed to seal the mural and touch up parts that were faded.
The work began on Thursday, Aug. 15, when Goodson applied paint to the trim that frames the mural and clear coated the entire piece on Saturday. Monday he gave Mrs. Khan a touch up as well. He expects to be finished with the piece Tuesday [today]. Maintaining the mural’s color and fixing cracks is important to the integrity of the artwork.
“The towns want to keep the artist’s original look but just refresh it,” Goodson said. “Sometimes the artist isn’t around to touch it up.”
His work in Highlands County is not done however; Goodson is scheduled to return to Lake Placid when he is done with Kahn’s mural and revitalize some of those murals as well.
The Lake Placid Mural Society was founded by Harriet and Bob Porter in 1992. The first mural, “Tea at Southwinds,” was painted in 1993. The mural has been freshened up many times.
Harriet Porter, who still runs the non-profit Mural Society after Bob passed away, said the murals are “rejuvenated” as they are needed and several are freshened up annually. The walls of buildings deteriorate and can fade at different rates depending on environmental factors.
In Lake Placid, the murals chosen by the society are paid for through donations. No taxpayer dollars go into acquiring new murals or restoration. The Mural Society sells color tour books of the murals. The books provide a lot of information on the mural subject and author as well as the hidden objects in each one.
Some murals have been paid for by individuals or businesses, such as the massive one on the west wall of Trinity Lutheran Church, painted by Goodson. That mural celebrates the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s Reformation.
Norm Church, an elder at the Lutheran church, watched Goodson paint it. He also showed up at the Khan mural to say hello to the artist he admires.
“I was his assistant,” Church joked. “I stayed out of his way.”
Church will tell anyone about the importance of mural maintenance because of his experience at the church and as a resident of Lake Placid.
“I can’t tell you how important the murals have been to the town,” he said. “We get so many visitors at the church because of the beautiful mural Keith did for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.