SEBRING — Campaign fundraising has taken off in the Republican race for Florida House District 55, with GOP contenders having amassed more than $50,000 each.
However, Tony Munnings Sr. (D-Lake Placid) seems to have collected no funds at all, yet. At this time, he’s the only Democratic Party candidate for the post, and won’t have to face the Republican candidate until that person is decided in the August 2020 primary.
As of Wednesday, Jonathan Ned Hancock (R-Avon Park) had raised $51,525 in contributions, with no loans or in-kind donations.
Kaylee Alexis Tuck (R-Sebring), as of Wednesday, had raised $50,000 in contributions, $5,000 in loans and $230 of in-kind contributions, for a total of $55,230 in funds.
To date, Hancock has only spent $497.19 of his coffers, and Tuck has expended $2,955.36.
All of Munnings’ financial reports accessible through the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office still read “zero” for all categories. The 2020 general election is still more than 14 months away.
All three are vying to succeed outgoing Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park), who will vacate the post after the 2020 election, because of term limits. House District 55 encompasses Highlands, Glades and Okeechobee counties, along with a portion of St. Lucie County.
