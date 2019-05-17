SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis called on Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to address Voluntary Pre-K readiness rates as the Florida Department of Education released the 2017-18 readiness rates that showed 42% of the children who participated in VPK were not ready for kindergarten.
DeSantis said, “A 42% failure rate is simply not defendable and certainly not good enough for Florida’s youngest learners. I have asked Commissioner Corcoran to prioritize this issue and direct available funding to make enhancements.
“Nearly three-quarters of Florida parents rely on VPK programs to lay the academic and social foundation necessary for their children to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.”
Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland Executive Director Anne Bouhebent said the readiness rate is based on a, “one point in time screening. It is not a pre/post assessment where we can really look at child growth.”
The assessment is given at the start of kindergarten and children have had the summer of not being in preschool, she noted.
It is really important for parents to be a proactive part of their child’s readiness for school and really partner with their child care providers, Bouhebent said. They need to be reading to their child prior to their school entry.
“I think we always need to be accountable; there needs to be great programming for children, but I personally don’t get too hung up on the score because it is just one point in time that the child is going through that screening and from there the providers are receiving that readiness rate,” she said.
A score of 60 is the minimum passing readiness rate for providers.
A summary of the readiness rates from 2017-18 for Highlands County VPK providers follows:
• Eight providers with readiness rates from 20-29.
• Five providers with readiness rates from 35-47.
• Eight providers with readiness rates from 50-69.
• Four providers with readiness rates from 70-79.
• The top two readiness rates were 80 at St. Catherine Catholic Preschool, Sebring, and 81 at Trinity Tots Preschool, Lake Placid.
Section 1002.69, Florida Statutes, requires each school district to administer the statewide kindergarten screening to each kindergarten student in the school district within the first 30 school days of each school year.
The screening gathers information about each student’s development and readiness for kindergarten based on VPK performance standards. The kindergarten screener results are used to evaluate the performance of VPK providers.
Learning gains of the students enrolled in the VPK are also required to be used in determining the quality of the VPK provider. Although providers have been capturing learning gains for five years, learning gains have not been used in readiness rates.
In accordance with state law, beginning with the release of the 2018-19 school year results, VPK readiness rates will be calculated on both learning gains and kindergarten screener results.
