AVON PARK — Gov. Rick Scott has reappointed Tami Cullens to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees.
A press release from the Scott’s Press Office states, Tamela “Tami” Cullens, of Sebring, is the human resources coordinator at Glisson Animal Supply. She received her bachelor’s degree from Webber International University.
Cullens is reappointed for a term that Jan. 4, 2019 and ends May 31, 2022.
She has served on the board since 2006, representing Highlands County.
Cullens said Saturday, “I am extremely honored to be reappointed. One of my favorite things to do is to be able to serve on the Board of Trustees for South Florida State College and be a part of the opportunities that are there to continue to make a difference for the students in our district area.”
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Also, Scott appointed Pam Stewart, of Tallahassee, to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.
Stewart is the outgoing Florida Department of Education Commissioner.
She has served nearly 40 years in education, as a school teacher, guidance counselor, testing and research specialist, assistant principal, and principal.
She then served as the Deputy Chancellor for Educator Quality at the Florida Department of Education’s Division of Public Schools before becoming Deputy Superintendent for Academic Services in St. Johns County and then later Commissioner of Education.
Stewart has previously served on this commission as an ex officio member in her role as Commissioner of Education and will be succeeding Superintendent Desmond Blackburn effective Jan. 7, 2019.
Also, Thomas Grady has been reappointed and Andrew “Andy” Pollack appointed to the State Board of Education.
Grady, of Naples, is the president of Grady Law.
He previously served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2008 to 2010. Grady received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from Duke University. He is reappointed for a term beginning Jan. 4, 2019 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Pollack, of Coral Springs, is the property manager for Pollack Trust Rental Properties. Pollack succeeds Gary Chartrand and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2019 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
