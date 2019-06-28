SEBRING — A month ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis learned Russian hackers broke into elections systems in two Florida counties in 2016.
He has since ordered funds sent to all Florida counties to beef up elections security systems. Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg expects the county will receive some funds, but doesn’t know how much.
She said there are two accounts from which the governor could send funds to the counties: $2.3 million remitted to the state by elections offices for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 and another $2.8 million allocated for elections offices in the coming Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
Out of that first fund, counties can get all the money they specifically sent back to the state, Ogg said.
Highlands County only sent back $162.
As for the second fund, Ogg said the state usually sends a base amount of money to each county, then an allocation based on the number of voters in that county.
She hasn’t heard if that will be the case this time.
“Just because that’s the way it is normally does not mean it will work that way,” Ogg said.
Counties can’t even apply for grants from the fund this year until the new fiscal year starts on July 1 — Monday.
“There’s no telling how much we may get,” Ogg said.
In mid-June, DeSantis declared his administration would focus on identifying “any vulnerabilities” ahead of next year’s elections, according to the News Service of Florida.
The announcement came a month after DeSantis was told by the FBI that Russian hackers targeted Florida’s election systems in 2016. While the intrusion did not result in any manipulation of voter data, DeSantis has told reporters he will redistribute $2.3 million in election-security money that went unspent by county elections supervisors last year.
In addition, Florida lawmakers earmarked $2.8 million for elections cybersecurity in the upcoming fiscal year, News Service reported.
“This has become an issue in the last couple of months in a way that I did not, and really nobody, appreciated,” DeSantis said this month.
The unspent money from the 2018 election cycle will be redistributed to 61 of the state’s 67 counties, News Service reported. The additional $2.8 million will be given to those with the most critical needs, according to Secretary of State Laurel Lee.
“No county stands alone against foreign threats to Florida’s elections. Every Floridian can have confidence in the integrity of our elections and the security of their vote,” said Lee at the mid-June press conference with DeSantis at the Capitol.
When asked how the funds will be distributed, DeSantis told reporters the money is designed to “address the needs that are there (so) there may be needs that may not necessarily be equal.”
