SEBRING — The summer pattern of heat and rain will continue for the foreseeable future and afternoon thunderstorms will keep pounding the region daily. This has prompted meteorologists from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration to issue a flood watch for Highlands County until Friday morning.
Meteorologist Austen Flannery said the soil is very saturated already from the daily rains, causing the area to become over-saturated.
“Low-laying areas and those areas with poor drainage will be prone to flooding,” Flannery said.
According to the NOAA website, a flood watch means flooding is possible with the current weather conditions.
“Rainfall will be heavy across the region,” Flannery said. “There is a potential for daily flooding at least through Friday.”
Highlands County is not alone; much of Florida is under a flood watch. West central Florida, northern Florida, and southwest Florida are all mentioned in the flood watch.
The counties surrounding Highlands have been alerted, including DeSoto, Hardee, and portions of Polk County to name a few. NOAA has reported some flooding inside of homes on the west coast.
It is important people know what the evacuation route is and keep a weather radio handy. Driving or walking on flooded streets can be very dangerous and have prompted NOAA’s campaign, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” The campaign has been used to keep vehicles from venturing down roads that are covered with water.
For more tips on flooding, visit weather.gov/tsa/hydro_tadd.
