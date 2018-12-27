SEBRING — The recently released state graduation data shows that in Highlands County the top three ethnic groups with the highest graduation rate by school were the Asian students at Sebring High School, Hispanic students at Lake Placid High School and the black students at Sebring High School.
The district-wide graduation rate for 2017-18 was 77.2 percent.
The rate was 100 percent for the Asian students at Sebring High School. The Asian graduation rates for Avon Park and Lake Placid high schools are not listed in the report, which does not include numbers for groups that have less than 10 students.
The Hispanic graduation rate at Lake Placid High School was 84.8 percent. The hispanic graduation rates at Avon Park and Sebring high schools were 77.5 percent and 77.1 percent, respectively.
The black graduation rate at Sebring High School was 81.4 percent. The black graduation rates at Avon Park and Lake Placid high schools were 68.8 percent and 66.7 percent, respectively.
The white graduation rate was 79.0 percent at Sebring High School, 78.4 percent at Avon Park High School and 76.2 percent at Lake Placid High School.
Statewide, the graduation rate for white students in 2017-18 was 89.0 percent, black students was 80.9 percent, Hispanic students was 85.1 percent, Asian students was 95.8 percent and students of two or more races was 79.8 percent.
Sebring High School was the only high school in Highlands County with enough students of two or more races to be included in the tally, which showed a graduation rate of 69.2 percent.
The Florida Department of Education reported the following highlights from the graduation rate data:
• The statewide graduation rate among black/African American students increased by 16.2 percentage points over the last five years, rising from 64.7 percent in 2013-14 to 80.9 percent in 2017-18.
• The graduation rate gap between white and African American students narrowed by 3.3 percentage points compared to 2016-17; the gap in 2016-17 was 11.4 percentage points, and the gap in 2017-18 is 8.1 percentage points.
• The statewide graduation rate among Hispanic students increased by 10.1 percentage points over the last five years, rising from 75 percent in 2013-14 to 85.1 percent in 2017-18.
• The statewide graduation rate among students with disabilities increased by 21.9 percentage points, rising from 55.1 percent in 2013-14 to 77.0 percent in 2017-18.
• The statewide graduation rate among economically disadvantaged students increased by 14.3 percentage points, rising from 67.7 percent in 2013-14 to 82 percent in 2017-18.
