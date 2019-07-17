SEBRING — Pawsitively Spring Lake Dog Club knew they weren’t barking up the wrong tree when its members asked District Manager Joe DeCerbo and the board of supervisors for a dog park. After a year of finding funds and blood, sweat and tears going into the building of fences and tunnels and putting in a pavilion and water sources, it was time to celebrate.
The grand opening of the Spring Lake Bark Park at 2008 Dwayne Palmer Blvd. was held Saturday, July 13. Dogs had their humans well heeled as they walked them to the two fenced-in areas; one side was for dogs 25 pounds and under, while the others didn’t really want to talk about their weight but suffice it to say, the area was for dogs over 25 pounds.
The Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Council gave the community $37,000 towards the park. The total cost, once completed, including the value of 2.5 acres for the park, was placed at close to $80,000, according to officials.
Life at Spring Lake was certainly for the dogs. Pretty Paws Dog Grooming pampered pooches with free nail trimming. Woof and Friends provided pets with free safe treats and their owners with pet-themed merchandise.
Speaking of food, a free grilled lunch was enjoyed by the humans while their fur babies munched on treats and played. Spring Lake Board of Supervisor Tim McKenna donned an apron, an oven mitt and tongs to man the grill. A cut cake was devoured. It had a dog design on it, of course.
Shallow wading pools were set out in each section of the park to cool off from the heat. A splash pad was set up for the smaller dogs.
Hugh Liddle from Heartland Family Church was blessing dogs and giving their owners a certificate to frame. The dog club thanked the board of supervisors for donating the property and making the bark park possible. Randy Nelson, district superintendent, accepted a trophy with a paw print on it.
Nelson said the park took about a year to complete.
“We just got here,” resident Hugh Ortt said. “We love it.”
Several agility demonstrations took place. The first disciplined team to try the mini course was Macey Linsinbigler with her 3-year-old golden retriever, Harper. Despite the heat, the pair ran and Harper jumped hurdles and zipped through the weave posts.
The Highlands County Sheriff Office K-9 Units were supposed to give a demonstration on super sniffing for flushing out fugitives. However, their real duties called them onto a real emergency.
Those who arrived without dogs were tempted into adoption by Sebring Angels and Barking Out Loud animal rescues.
Monica Griffith is in the dog club and spent a long time organizing and overseeing the grand opening.
“I am ‘pawsitively’ thrilled with the turn out,” she said. “I really want to thank Spring Lake for making it happen. We had a lot of help creating this.”
