LAKE PLACID — A Placid Lakes homeowner’s afternoon took a turn for the worse at 254 Wildcat St. on Tuesday. Her kitchen filled with smoke and went up in flames because of a pan of grease left unattended on a hot burner.
According to Leisure Lakes Fire Chief Danny Holmes, no injuries were associated with the incident. Holmes said the fire did not affect the rest of the house.
The homeowner told fire officials she would stay with her parents until the house was livable again. Fire officials at the scene said she was lucky she smelled the smoke as quickly as she did because the home had no smoke detectors.
Several departments and first responders were at the scene and the fire was quickly under control and put out. Responding to the scene were Lake Placid and Placid Lakes volunteer departments and Highlands County Fire Rescue, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
