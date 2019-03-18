SEBRING — On Friday morning, Highlands County Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green filed paperwork to run for Clerk of the Courts in 2020.
“I am going to put my hat in there,” Green said March 8, when first contacted about his plans, which was to hold off any public announcement until he filed paperwork on Friday.
“I have had great experiences with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners for over 15 years, 10 of those as the Road and Bridge Director,” Green said Friday via text. “I truly believe I can offer even more to Highlands County.”
He continued to say he didn’t worry how this would affect his relationship with county staff.
“This new challenge would keep me connected to all the people I know and have worked with over the years. I have very good relationships with people throughout the county, including the current Clerk of the Court Bob Germaine,” Green said.
Green referred to Germaine as an “exemplary public servant.”
“I know that I would be a positive influence as we move forward,” Green said.
Green said he has worked for Highlands County since 2004. It was a few years before he was installed as Road and Bridge director at the end of 2008, by former county administrator Michael Wright.
Since he started that post at the beginning of 2009, Green said he’s worked to bring the county’s paving and road maintenance schedule into a logical fiscal arrangement.
Most recently, Green has been involved in instituting policies that would ensure funds are available from affected residents to pave a road before or soon after the county does the work.
Most recently, he and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. have been involved with trying to find a solution for neighborhoods and residents who suffered from flooding during Hurricane Irma, as well as keeping county road crews on schedule to complete Sebring Parkway Phase 3 before the deadline of Dec. 31, 2019.
Green’s only opponent for clerk, at this point, is Deputy Clerk of the Courts Jerome Kaszubowski.
Kaszubowski marks 33 years with the Clerk’s Office in July. He is currently senior director of Business Services, which includes accounting, finances, payroll, tax deeds, official records, marriage licenses and of course, technology, which has become the biggest part of the Clerk’s Office functions.
