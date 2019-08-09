SEBRING — Former Florida Sen. Denise Grimsley has been tapped to represent the state Senate on the statewide Industrial Hemp Advisory Council.
She will join Sen. Bob Bradley (R-Fleming Island), who sponsored Senate Bill 1020 that created the council this year. He also chairs the Senate’s Appropriations panel and, in the words of Senate President Bill Galvano (R-Bradenton), “has been a major proponent of the implementation of the State Hemp Program and its Advisory Council, and understands the potential for hemp to become a huge economic driver in our state,” as reported by Florida Politics on Tuesday.
Grimsley, who ran unsuccessfully last year for Florida Agriculture Commissioner, said her experience was the likely reason for her selection.
“I think they were looking for someone with agricultural experience from central Florida,” Grimsley told the Highlands News-Sun on Thursday.
When asked if she saw this as a growth industry for central Florida, she said, “It’s a potential growth industry for the state.”
Aside from the popular notion of hemp-based textiles, Forbes Magazine reported in 2013 that the crop — once dominant in the American landscape — was refined for various industrial applications, including paper, textiles and cordage.
One of the earliest domesticated plants known, dating back to the Neolithic Age in China, hemp grown for fiber was introduced to western Asia and Egypt, and subsequently to Europe somewhere between 1000 and 2000 B.C, according to “Hemp: A New Crop with New Uses for North America,” an academic paper written by Ernest Small and David Marcus in 2002 and published by the American Society For Horticultural Science Press in Alexandria, Virginia.
Its was cultivated in Europe widely after 500 A.D., Small and Marcus state. While related to the marijuana plant grown for drug properties, it is not the same species. Because of that relationship, however, it’s only been recently that the federal government lifted a prohibition on growing hemp.
Small and Marcus state the crop hemp offers some environmental advantages, given its limited need for herbicides and pesticides. It is, thus, “pre-adapted to organic agriculture” and provides environmentally-friendly, sustainable production.
Forbes lists applications such as paper, textiles and cordage, with newer developments having taken place with health foods, organic body care, clothing, construction materials, bio-fuels, plastic composites and a potential for thousands of other products.
“It will be interesting to see,” Grimsley said. “I’m excited about it.”
Grimsley said she’s heard it can be used in lotions and that a part of it — some reports say the seeds — is edible with nutrients on the level of nuts and fish oil.
For textiles, Grimsley does not yet know if Florida hemp farmers would grow the material to export to out-of-country mills, only to be sold back as finished product.
“Just got the legislation yesterday,” Grimsley said Thursday, noting she had not had time to read it thoroughly. “I don’t know when we will meet first. They said there will be quarterly meetings.”
Asked if traditional Florida agriculturalists would gravitate toward hemp, Grimsley said that’s highly possible, at least as an alternative.
“Even when there aren’t diseases and pests that we deal with, we in the agriculture industry are always looking for alternative crops,” Grimsley said.
Would it aid in crop rotation? Grimsley wasn’t sure.
Plants grown for cannabinoid oil produce year-round, she said, typical of Florida agriculture.
“Other than some vegetables not grown in the hottest part of the summer, it’s pretty much all the time,” Grimsley said of Florida growing seasons. “We can grow pretty much all year.”
