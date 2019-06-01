SEBRING — Recently, a work crew with Beck Bros. Citrus took off from Sebring to treat a grove in Alturas with insecticide. They thought they had it all with them.
It turns out the four containers of Minecto Pro, worth $5,500 total, had been stolen out of the back of the work truck sometime during the night between May 21 and 22, while it sat parked in a driveway in the Harder Hall area of Sebring.
Mark Beck, co-owner of the company, said it’s a new product from Syngenta Crop Protection Inc. It’s one of the tools used in the fight against citrus greening, but doesn’t have any use to someone outside that industry.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said the chemical kills the Asian psyllid, mites and likely any chewing or piercing insect that feeds on citrus trees and leaves.
Beck said the containers are no more than about five gallons and is used in low concentrations — as little as 48 ounces per truck — or tractor-mounted pesticide spraying tank.
He said the crew is relatively new to his organization and picked up more of the chemical from storage than they really needed for the day’s work.
They were supposed to start treating groves in Alturas and work their way back down the U.S. 27 corridor to Avon Park, Beck said.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it has a case open on the theft, but the record is redacted, being that the case is still open.
When asked about chemical thefts, Beck said such things happen “very seldom.” Usually, he said, agricultural thefts are equipment, like air compressors or other machines easily loaded on the back of a truck.
“Never any chemicals,” Beck said about thefts. “Not to our knowledge.”
An email circulated among citrus growers and their contacts, including the Highlands News-Sun, has advised any growers to be “highly suspicious of any ‘bargain-priced’ Minecto Pro they may come in contact with or hear about.”
