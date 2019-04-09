SEBRING — Sales prices for Florida citrus land have gone up, and with that is the concern that large growers will pick up more land and smaller growers will quit.
That’s not what Ray Royce sees as executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, not from what he’s heard from local growers. There are a lot of factors involved, and although he can’t say exactly how much land has been converted to bamboo or row crops, he has also heard growers have begun to replant viable groves and ramp up production.
In fact, he said, one grower has expressed concern that citrus nurseries, which also saw greenhouse damage and citrus canker spread by Hurricane Irma, may not be able to keep up with current demand for more trees.
“That’s just another challenge,” Royce said. “There are a lot of contributing factors.”
Land prices add another factor, he said.
The sales price of Florida citrus land rose in 2018, according to the Lay of the Land Market Report issued by Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate (CBCSRE) on March 29.
Citrus Industry This Week, a citrus growers’ periodical published by AgNetMedia.com, noted that the price per net-tree acre was approximately 5.8% higher than in 2017, and the gross acre price was approximately 9.2% higher than in 2017.
Citrus Industry quoted CBCSRE founder Dean Saunders as saying large growers will get larger, and small growers are getting out, as stated at the Lay of the Land Conference at ChampionsGate, near Orlando.
The report on grove sales was divided between the Indian River area and the rest of Florida’s Citrus Belt. For the Indian River region, it listed a limited number of transactions for groves or former groves.
Replacements for groves there included solar fields, pongamia for biofuels, Chinese vegetables, tropical fruits, water farming and hydroponic farming.
The report said some former groves converted to conservation lands, with growers using Wetlands Reserve Program easements as an “exit strategy.”
Usually, the report said, former groves in the Indian River area, ready for replanting, sell between high $3,000 and low $4,000 range, rarely more than $5,000 per acre.
However, some groves sold for $13,000-$16,000 per acre, the report states.
The total of prices for the 80 grove sales listed in the report totaled $41 million. Sales prices ranged from $1,945 per acre to $15,764 per acre.
Seven sales were for alternate uses, such as residential/commercial development, for a total of just over $1.9 million — 164 acres averaging $11,956 per acre.
However, the report said citrus groves with ample production are profitable, with citrus greening continuing to reduce production and debilitate trees statewide.
Overall, Saunders said, citrus acreage plummeted from 971,577 acres in 1997 to 400,900 acres in 2018.
Highlands County Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre echoed this information.
In the last three tax years, the number of citrus grove acres in Highlands has dropped, McIntyre said, from 58,863 acres in 2017 to 57,763 in 2018.
Preliminary numbers for 2019, as of the start of April, tally 57,215 acres of citrus in Highlands, McIntyre said.
It’s leveling off from the huge drops caused by citrus greening, he said. Before the Asian citrus psyllid arrived in 2005, carrying the bacteria that causes greening.
Before then, Highlands had 90,000 acres of citrus, McIntyre said.
Royce said that’s coming back locally, slowly, because growers have learned how to make groves productive, in spite of citrus greening.
“Citrus land prices are on the rebound because those growers who are being progressive are doing a better job of being able to grow citrus,” Royce said.
There is some consolidation, he said, with some getting out and some getting in.
Another factor is that land values are increasing all over Florida, Royce said.
He said some acreage has gone out of citrus production for blueberries or, as Lykes Bros. has done, for row crops like green beans and onions. However, he said those are hundreds of acres, not the thousands usually used to count citrus.
Lykes Bros. has also put some land toward water retention conservation easements, Royce said, but those acres are cattle grazing land, not groves.
“A lot of the acreage that has gone out of production has now come back,” he said. “Obviously the industry will never go back to the size it was 15-20 years ago, (but) we will see production move slowly up. We will see more citrus acreage this year.”
Are some of the row crops and other agriculture uses, such as bamboo, in place to replenish the soil in preparation for new citrus trees? Royce said no.
“There isn’t a substitution crop that will replace hundreds of thousands of acres,” Royce said. “What it is, is there are some folks that are seeing other crops that will work on soil and environment that citrus formerly occupies.”
Still, he reiterated that he hasn’t seen a tremendous amount of citrus acreage go to row crops. Basically, people are seeing what other agricultural pursuits are economically viable on land that used to have citrus on it.
“Generally, we’re going to see more and more citrus acreage come back,” Royce said.
He said there is more opportunity now, in spite of citrus greening, because growers are now working within the symptoms of the disease.
As for agriculture statistics due out later this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he cautions that such numbers “run a year and a half behind” the current situation.
“I know anecdotally, though, many companies are replanting,” Royce said.
