SEBRING — The Guardian Program, which allows the arming of trained teachers and school staff, now has 33 participating counties and another 15 who have expressed interest, according to the Florida Department of Education.
On Wednesday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran lauded three counties for joining the Guardian Program to protect their students. There are now 33 counties participating in the Guardian Program, it was noted in press release from the FDOE.
“Florida’s students and parents have rightfully demanded increased security measures, and this is another example of education leaders responding to the call,” Corcoran said.
“There are cowards who prey on our schools, and with each new district who takes advantage of this opportunity to safeguard their students, the State of Florida is sending a message that we are united in protecting our state’s future generations,” he said.
The School Board of Highlands County, in cooperation with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, increased the number of School Resource Officers (SRO) so that every district school now has an SRO.
The district has 17 schools: three high schools, four middle schools, nine elementary schools and the Kindergarten Learning Center. The district also has an SRO at the Academy at Youth Care Lane in Sebring and a sheriff’s deputy is assigned to the South Florida State College campus in Avon Park where the Highlands Career Institute is located.
Highlands Superintendent Brenda Longshore has opposed the arming of school teachers and staff believing teachers should focus on teaching with law enforcement’s focus on safety and security.
The 33 participating counties, according to the FDOE, are as follows: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Clay, Citrus, Duval, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Hendry, Hillsborough, Holmes, Lafayette, Lake, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Okeechobee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, St. Johns, Suwanee, Taylor and Volusia.
In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation (SB 7030) that expanded the controversial school “guardian” program to allow armed classroom teachers.
The bill, was widely backed by House and Senate Republicans and heavily opposed by gun-control activists, Democrats and some students who survived the mass shooting last year at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
When the guardian program was created last year, it was geared toward school staff members whose main duties were outside the classroom. The only classroom teachers who could volunteer to participate in the program had to double in other positions, such as serving as coaches, administrators or cafeteria employees.
