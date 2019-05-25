SEBRING — A house guest has been charged with stealing from her host, to an estimated tune of $5,820.
Alyssa Kristina Jade Newman, 25, faces charges of grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000, fraud via computer, grand theft of a controlled substance and drug possession. She is being held in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $8,000 bail.
Arrest reports state Highlands County sheriff’s deputies, at 12:28 a.m. May 16, went to a home on A Miracle Avenue in Avon Park for a delayed theft complaint.
The resident said Newman had stolen from her, and that the theft was on camera.
Newman had come to stay with the woman, temporarily, a few weeks ago, had overdosed on medication and had to be taken to the hospital.
Apparently, on May 16, Newman told the resident she had stolen that prescription from her, and other items, as well — because she’d seen a surveillance camera in the home. Reports said the resident told her there was a second camera, although there was only one, and that she wanted all her items returned.
That prompted Newman to bring more stuff to her, listed below with dollar values:
• A Rolex watch with a wooden box — $5,000.
• A Fossil brand watch — $150.
• Miscellaneous makeup, soap and lotion — $60.
• Armor All digital camera — $5.
• Samsung Galaxy S7 cellular phone with green case — $100.
• Samsung Galaxy S7 cellular phone with blue case — $100.
• Pink jersey — $30.
• Black shirt — $5.
• Navy shorts — $5.
• Car phone charger — $10.
• Prescription pills — $5.
The resident said the Rolex was a gift from a grandfather, appraised five years ago at $5,000, but in need of reappraisal.
The following items were also missing, but not recovered:
• Garmin GPS unit — $150.
• Purse — $100.
• White Samsung WiFi security camera — $100.
Arrest reports state that when deputies viewed the surveillance footage from May 15, they saw Newman enter the resident’s room and leave shortly after that with a pink jersey, purse and other items of clothing.
A short time later, Newman re-enters the room and the camera shuts off. The resident alleged that was when the camera got stolen.
