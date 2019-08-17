SEBRING — The National Weather Service reported Friday that the rainfall and thunderstorm producing machine keeps churning over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and western Florida.
That has been evident in Highlands County recently where the typical late afternoon thunderstorms have been supplemented with some heavy downpours earlier in the day along with afternoon rains.
According to the National Weather Service troughing, an elongated region of relatively low atmospheric pressure, often associated with a front, over the east coast is keeping a southwest wind flow over the region. This has resulted in continued showers and storms coming in from the gulf coast waters keeping the region very wet.
NWS forecaster Austen Flannery said it is a stalled frontal boundary causing additional rainfall in the area.
The average August rainfall total in Highlands County is 7.5 inches, he said. A Lake Placid site has received 5.73 inches of rain thus far this month.
“We should start to return to a little more typical weather by next week,” Flannery said. “It will start to change Sunday and then by Monday it should be back to the normal summertime pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.”
The stalled frontal boundary has provided extra energy for the storms to work with causing a little bit more rain to occur and at odd times, he said. Rain in Sebring at 10:30 in the morning is a little unusual.
The forecast through Thursday next week continues to call for mostly a 60 percent chance of rain during the day and evening, with mostly sunny weather for Saturday, Sunday and Monday and then partly sunny for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
