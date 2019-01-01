SEBRING — The pilot and passenger of a gyrocopter died Oct. 30, 2018, when the aircraft, that had departed from Sebring Regional Airport, went down striking a power pole and power line and then a manufactured home in the Sebring Falls Retirement Subdivision.
Both the pilot and passenger were rated pilots from out of town.
A man, who was working on an adjacent home, suffered burns to his arms and legs, requiring transport to a hospital.
The home was destroyed by the fire from the crash.
Tim Brinling, an Edward Jones employee, told Highlands News-Sun he saw the gyrocopter go down and ran over. He said it took 30-45 seconds for him to reach the scene and by that time the mobile home was “fully engulfed.”
The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report states that an experimental amateur-built Autogyro Cavalon gyrocopter was destroyed during its collision with a power pole, wires, terrain, a residence and a post-crash fire following a forced landing.
The NTSB report shows a witness stated he was driving southbound on the highway (U.S. 27) that paralleled the shoreline of Lake Jackson at the time of the accident. He said the gyrocopter was travelling northwest, about 300 feet above ground level “with very little airspeed” and appeared to be turning to the east.
The gyrocopter then “entered an autorotation,” when it reached “about 150 feet, the nose of the aircraft dropped immediately turning toward [the] east then back toward the north,” according to the witness. The gyrocopter descended from view before a large fireball was seen.
