SEBRING — Highlands Art League’s new executive director, Janell Marmon, has been on the job for about a month, meeting artists and people in town and preparing for many events including a gallery opening in August featuring local artists.
“This is exciting; there is so much potential,” she said Monday.
Marmon’s employment background includes working at the University of Minnesota as a senior event planner, serving as the director of public relations and development for the Minnesota Academics Excellence Foundation and working for a national events company — Mid-America Festivals, which does themed shows including the Bay Area Renaissance Festival.
The gallery opening and reception, 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Aug 2, at Highlands Museum of the Arts will feature the works of local artist.
Marmon hopes to have the museum open more hours.
“We are doing that through recruiting volunteers ... people who are interested in the arts or have the time to put in a couple of hours a week or month doing a little bit of volunteering for a good cause,” she said.
Those interest should contact the Art League’s office at 863-385-5312 or email manager@highlandsartleague.org.
Currently there is no exhibit, so the gallery is not open. But starting in August, MoTA will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Then the hours may be extended as needed.
The Highlands Art League offered two summer camping experiences for children 7-12 this summer, one June 17-21 and the second July 8–12. The camps each ended with a Gallery Opening at the Museum of the Arts on Lake Jackson, featuring young artists in the program.
Led by HAL board member Gloria Peters, a fiber and glass artist, and Alice Brakes, a graduate of Sebring High School, the program invited children to try their hand in sculpting, drawing, water color, acrylics and more.
Guest artists Mary Lou Herald, Roxie Willett, and Janet King donated their time and talents to teach the young artists new skills and ways in which to view the world through creative eyes.
HAL provides year-round arts education for children, teens and adults.
Peters will be the instructor for The Art of Coiling class that starts Aug. 10 and teaches the basics of pine needle basket making.
M.L. Herald will instruct the Basic Drawing class on Aug. 14. The two-hour class introduces beginning artists to the basics of composition.
“We have somebody coming in who is going to do cartooning with kids doing a Saturday session with teenagers on superheroes,” Marmon said. “A little bit of everything and all age groups.”
Marmon is already planning for fall events such the Nov. 2 Art, Wine and Jazz Festival.
The Highlands Art League is at 1971 Lakeview Drive, Sebring.
