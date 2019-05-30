SEBRING — Sebring High School Assistant Principal Mike Haley will have a new role in the upcoming school year as the director of Safety and Security for The School Board of Highlands County. Meanwhile, the new assistant superintendent of secondary programs will be coming from the Hendry County.
In an email message to principals, assistant principals and district administrators, Superintendent Brenda Longshore stated, “It is my pleasure to announce that Mr. Mike Haley has been named our Director of Safety and Security.”
Longshore informed Highlands News-Sun that Haley was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force from 1977 to 1997 and oversaw a combat rescue maintenance unit. He was a JROTC aerospace science instructor in Broward County and has been in administration with the Highlands District since 2006.
Also in an email, Longshore announced, “It is my pleasure to invite Iris Borghese to join our Highlands team as the new assistant superintendent of secondary programs.
“Iris has a wide variety of experiences in leadership and the classroom. Iris is currently the principal of LaBelle Middle School. She has also served as the assistant principal of LaBelle High School, faculty for the Florida Inclusion Network (FIN), MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports) District Coordinator in Collier County as well as reading coach and classroom teacher.”
Longshore told Highlands News-Sun, Borghese “is coming with a lot of experiences and we are excited to get her in place as soon as she can finish up her work in Hendry.”
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board.
With Haley leaving Sebring High School, the district is advertising for an assistant principal for the school with a closing date of June 11.
