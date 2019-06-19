SEBRING — Jonathan Ned Hancock now makes the third candidate in the fight for election to the District 55 seat of the Florida House of Representatives.
He announced his candidacy last Wednesday after filing as a Republican with the Florida Secretary of State. As of now, he would face Kaylee Tuck in the Republican primary in 2020.
Other than the two GOP candidates, Democrat Tony Munnings Sr. from Lake Placid has also filed to run. Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, will vacate the post after the 2020. He can no longer run because of term limits.
Tuck is a land use attorney at Henderson, Franklin, Sarnes and Holt P.A. in Fort Myers but maintains a residence in Sebring.
Munnings has previously worked at the Okeechobee Juvenile Offender Corrections Center, AMI’s Last Chance Ranch and with Georgia-Pacific Corp.
He also served as state committee representative, board member and precinct captain of the Democratic Party of Highlands County and as a delegate to the 2012 Florida Democratic Convention.
Hancock, a fifth-generation Florida citrus grower, is president and owner of Hancock Citrus Inc. in Avon Park, a citrus caretaking company that manages its own groves as well as those of clients in Highlands and Hardee counties.
“I’m a lifelong conservative running for the Florida House because we need more people with a farmer’s work ethic and Heartland values in Tallahassee,” Hancock said in a press release. “I’ll fight for education reforms that lead students to meaningful careers, push for greater economic development in communities like ours, and keep a watchful eye on the bottom line.”
House District 55 encompasses Highlands, Glades and Okeechobee counties, along with a portion of St. Lucie County.
Hancock has served as a commissioner for the Florida Department of Citrus, as Highlands County School Board member from 1996 to 2012, on the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association Board of Directors and on a wide range of community organizations.
Hancock holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida. He and his wife, Tammy, have three grown daughters: Marti, Alison, and Savannah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.