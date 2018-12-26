SEBRING — Besides a Christmas tree and Santa Claus, the candy cane is probably the most recognized secular symbol of Christmas. The confection is so popular that Dec. 26 has been named National Candy Cane Day.
Why the day after Christmas instead of before? Your guess is as good as ours. Maybe the 50 percent off sales after Christmas have something to do with it.
Since the candy cane has its own national holiday (you will not get the day off and the banks will be open), it is obviously a popular treat. How popular? Candycanefacts.com says that nearly 2 billion canes will be made annually and mostly sold in the four weeks before Christmas and Hanukkah.
Canes are thought to have been created 350 years ago. Originally, the candy cane was shaped more like a walking stick. It had no bend and was all white. Sometime around 1900, the red was added to create the striped effect.
The longest candy cane was recorded at 63 feet in 2011. However, five inches is the average cane length, with only 50 calories, according to thefactsite.com. There is no fat or cholesterol in them either. That won’t kill a diet for a nice treat. Besides, wait until New Year’s for that resolution.
While no official endorsement from any denomination has been made, Christians have embraced the candy cane as a favorite for its symbolism. A candy cane turned upside down forms a “J,” which represents the name of Jesus. The white of the cane represents Jesus’ purity. The red stripes are symbolic of the blood he shed on the cross.
With all the reasons we love candy canes, there is a flip side. Candystore.com customers ranked the peppermint canes as 11th on the worst Christmas candy list.
That may be the reason that candy manufacturers are trying to find a new niche for the treat. Pickle, mac and cheese, and even coal are some of the newer flavors they are trying to foist on the public. Those have not been well received if the candystore.com top 10 list is to be believed. Non-peppermint candy canes came in at number eight.
Love them or hate them, they are a big seller and here to stay. Some use them not to eat but to decorate trees and wreaths. While others stir a hot chocolate or make peppermint bark with.
Beware of the peppermint bark, as it was also ranked on the infamous top 10 list.
There’s plenty of time to decide what to do with all the leftover candy canes. Eatbydate.com says an unopened candy cane can last two to three years. Might not want to chance it though.
