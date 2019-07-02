SEBRING — County Commissioner Greg Harris said Friday he plans to run again for the District 5 seat, but he won’t likely file until next year.
Harris said he originally came on the board to finish serving the remaining term of former Commissioner C. Guy Maxcy, who resigned the post in 2010 to seek election as Highlands County Tax Collector.
It was about that same time that Don Elwell came onto the board, Harris said, noting that almost everyone on the current board has spent the last decade working on overdue projects.
“We’ve been a group that doesn’t let stuff linger,” Harris said.
One final project that has been “dragging,” Harris said, has been the entire Sebring Parkway project, now nearing completion of Phase 3 and nearing contract bid awards for Phase 2.
“I’d like to finish that up,” Harris said.
One project that did get finished in a timely manner, Harris said, was the law enforcement building — the new office of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which has left the old office almost entirely to jail operations.
Harris thinks a lot has been accomplished in the last 10 years and hopes to see more done.
“It’s been an honor to serve, as long as the citizens will have me,” Harris said.
When asked about the fact that Vicki Pontius filed to run against him next year, Harris said, “I like Vicki (Pontius).
“I wish we were serving together instead of (for) the same district,” Harris said.
They both live off County Road 635, in the west part of the county near Highlands Hammock State Park.
Highlands County commissioners serve and are elected at-large from the entire voting population of the county. However, each one represents a district in the county, in which that commissioner must live to run for that district.
Some have talked about term limits on long-serving commissioners. Harris’ predecessor, Maxcy, served for 18 years before resigning. He might have run again, except that he took a job as Hardee County administrator and then died in 2014.
Commissioner Jack Richie, who served for eight years, was defeated in 2018 by Arlene Tuck, then a town councilwoman for Lake Placid.
She ran on a platform that included a two-term limit, which she said she would honor.
Others, like Harris, believe that the voters have the power to make that decision, and commissioners need some time to learn their roles, especially with a county budget coming in between $128 million to $142 million each year.
“If you’re not doing your job, they’re not going to elect you,” Harris said. “It does take a certain amount of time to get up to speed. You won’t learn it in two years.”
In addition to Pontius, the only other person filed to run for County Commission is Kevin Roberts of Avon Park, founder and board chairman of the Champion for Children Foundation. He has filed to run for District 1, currently held by Commission Chair Jim Brooks, who has said he plans not to run again.
